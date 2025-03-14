Myles Garrett Doesn’t Regret Trade Request, Claims It Was ‘Never About The Money’

When he made his trade request public on Feb. 3 ahead of the Super Bowl and went on a media tour stating his displeasure with the Cleveland Browns and wanting to move on and compete for a title elsewhere, it seemed right then and there that the Myles Garrett era on the shores of Lake Erie was over.

Then, a few months later, Garrett agreed to a record four-year, $160 million extension with the Browns, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at $40 million per year with $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

Speaking to reporters Friday in Cleveland after signing his extension, Garrett stated that he doesn’t regret the trade request going public and the fallout that occurred and that it was never about money.

“That media row run, that created more discourse between myself and management. That created conversation between myself and AB [GM Andrew Berry], [owner] Jimmy [Haslam] and up and down the chain, that kind of stuff became a main variable for this deal getting done,” Garrett said when asked about his comments and how the request played out, according to video via the Browns’ YouTube page. “So, I think the fans will see that my heart’s in the right place. It’s never been about money. It’s always been about winning, and that’s where my frustration lies.”

Within Garrett’s trade request, he stated that he has a “desire to win” and didn’t believe he could do that in Cleveland.

Breaking: Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and #Browns star Myles Garrett has requested a trade. Exclusive statement: pic.twitter.com/LgS5YCeCnP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 3, 2025

“As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever,” Garrett wrote in his statement requesting a trade from the Browns. “My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today.

“While I’ve loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won’t allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl.