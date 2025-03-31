Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: March 31

The Pittsburgh Steelers have transitioned to the offseason, where the pre-draft process ramps up. Pittsburgh is trying to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. Given their needs and talent in this draft class, it’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) JAXSON DART/QB/OLE MISS

The Steelers have a glaring hole at quarterback, and until they sign another veteran quarterback to be the presumed starter in 2025, quarterback will likely top their draft board in regard to their top need. They have shown plenty of interest in Ole miss QB Jaxson Dart, whom they are reportedly bringing in for a pre-draft visit and met with at the NFL Combine and the Senior Bowl. Also, assistant GM Andy Weidl attended his Pro Day.

The views on Dart coming out are mixed as he has obvious arm talent, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns to just six interceptions last season, displaying good moments of zip and touch on his passes. Still, his decision making and overall accuracy have been put into question, making him a bit of a risk at No. 21 overall. Still, Pittsburgh may be tempted to roll the dice with Dart, hoping that he can jell with DK Metcalf, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth to create a formidable passing attack.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) SHEMAR TURNER/DL/TEXAS A&M

With Pittsburgh passing on defensive line in the first round, the position becomes imperative to address with its next pick. Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner has the measurables of what the Steelers look for in their defensive linemen, being a capable run defender who can get into the backfield and control gaps. He also has upside as a pass rusher, posting six sacks and two forced fumbles two seasons ago before having a quiet 2024 campaign. Turner can rotate in to start as he develops into a starting 3-4 DE in Pittsburgh’s defense.

ROUND 4 (#123 OVERALL) BHAYSHUL TUTEN/RB/VIRGINIA TECH

The Steelers need to add another running back after losing Najee Harris in free agency to the Los Angeles Chargers. They have done extensive work on the backs in this class and Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten is a name they could go with in the middle rounds. Tuten produced at a high level for the Hokies, having good contact balance and elusiveness with 4.32 speed in a 5092, 206-pound frame. He can come in and compete for reps with Jaylen Warren with Cordarrelle Patterson and Kenneth Gainwell also getting touches.

ROUND 5 (#156 OVERALL) AJANI CORNELIUS/OT/OREGON

Right now, the Steelers don’t have a lot of depth at offensive tackle behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, who appear to be locked in as Pittsburgh’s bookend tackles in 2025. They should look to sign a more experienced veteran as a swing tackle but drafting a young option that can develop into a quality depth player would be a wise investment in the middle rounds.

OT Ajani Cornelius started his career at Rhode Island before transferring to Oregon, finding his spot at right tackle. He is a quality run blocker who needs to develop more consistency as a pass protector. Still, Cornelius has the skill set and upside to become a strong backup and potential starter down the road and would give Pittsburgh another young blocker to develop behind its young starting tackles.

ROUND 6 (#185 OVERALL) KAIMON RUCKER/EDGE/NORTH CAROLINA

The Steelers cut OLB Preston Smith as a cap casualty, and even though they brought back OLB Jeremiah Moon, they could look to add more of a pass-rush specialist later in the draft to round out their depth chart at EDGE. North Carolina EDGE Kaimon Rucker suffered a cracked fibula against NC State on cheap-shot cut block, damaging his draft stock as he recovers this offseason. However, the 6-1, 254-pounder has shown to be explosive and productive coming off the edge, racking up 14.5 sacks the past two seasons. He’s used to playing in a two-point stance and could represent good value for Pittsburgh should he be healthy by the start of training camp.

ROUND 7 (#229 OVERALL) DESMOND WATSON/DL/FLORIDA

The Pittsburgh Steelers round out the draft by selecting the heaviest man in this draft, and possibly all-time, in Florida DL Desmond Watson. Alex Kozora did an extensive breakdown on Watson and how he could beef up the interior. At 6060, 464 pounds, he can literally clog up interior running lanes thanks to his pure size and strength at the point of attack. He’s also capable of stacking and shedding blocks against the run.

He doesn’t bring anything as a pass rusher, but he could be worth a late-round flier to bring in and see if he can get on the field on early-downs as a run stuffer.