Mock Draft Monday – Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft: March 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have transitioned to the offseason where the pre-draft process ramps up. Pittsburgh is trying to bolster its roster in hopes of having a better chance to compete in the postseason next year. Given their needs and talent in this draft class, it’s never too early to go through mock draft scenarios and project players the Steelers may be interested in.

ROUND 1 (#21 OVERALL) WALTER NOLEN/DL/OLE MISS

After the Steelers traded for WR DK Metcalf, defensive line became their clear-cut position to target in Round 1. One name that Pittsburgh could consider in the first round is Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen. He checks in at 6036, 296 pounds, which fits the size that Pittsburgh covets in defensive linemen. He lacks ideal arm length at 32 1/2 inches, but he has proven to be an effective pass rusher as well as a disruptive force against the run.

Nolen can come in and team up with Cameron Heyward and Keenau Benton to make a formidable trio in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense. He would bring some pass-rush upside as the Steelers look to inject some youth into their defensive front.

ROUND 3 (#83 OVERALL) CAM SKATTEBO/RB/ARIZONA STATE

The Steelers signed RB Kenneth Gainwell in free agency, but they still need a bigger-bodied back to help replace the loss of Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers. Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo would fit the bill. At 5094, 219 pounds, he is a stout, dense runner and plays that way, being a bowling ball who refuses to go down on first contact.

While Skattebo’s long speed is a question mark, he has proven to be an explosive player with the ball in his hands as a runner as well as a pass catcher with 112 receptions for 1,386 yards and eight touchdowns during his college career. Pittsburgh loves bigger backs who can catch the football. Adding Skattebo would give them a strong backfield with Gainwell, Jaylen Warren, and Cordarrelle Patterson.

ROUND 4 (#123 OVERALL) ZY ALEXANDER/CB/LSU

CB Donte Jackson just left in free agency, and while Darius Slay signed with the Steelers and Cory Trice Jr. saw more playing time on the outside last season when Jackson was injured, Pittsburgh could use some reinforcements opposite of Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback.

LSU CB Zy Alexander is built like Porter and Trice, standing 6013 and weighing 187 pounds with the length and speed you want in a prototypical outside corner. He plays well with his hands in coverage, jamming opposing receivers, and has the athleticism to keep pace with them in coverage. Alexander has been making plays in coverage since his days at Southeast Louisiana before transferring to LSU in 2023. He can compete for snaps as a rookie with potential to take on a larger role down the road.

ROUND 5 (#156 OVERALL) JALEN TRAVIS/OT/IOWA STATE

Right now, the Steelers’ depth chart at offensive tackle behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu looks rather thin. While expectations are that they will add a veteran in free agency, turning to the draft may be wise considering that Jones is heading into Year 4 of his deal in 2026.

Enter Iowa State’s Jalen Travis, who played both left and right tackle in college. He has great size and length at 6076, 339 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms. He is a capable run blocker who also flashes in pass protection but still needs to develop different intricacies of his game to be a reliable contributor at the next level. Travis can compete for the swing tackle role as a rookie with the upside to become a starter down the road.

ROUND 6 (#185 OVERALL) R.J. MICKENS/S/CLEMSON

The Steelers need to add to their safety room as they lack depth behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott. R.J. Mickens would be a quality option to consider near the end of the draft. The 6000, 199-pounder was a four-year contributor on the Tigers’ defense, producing seven interceptions and 12 pass deflections during his college career.

Mickens can move all over the secondary, having played in different spots at Clemson. His versatility as well as his capability on special teams could make him intriguing to Pittsburgh near the end of the draft.

ROUND 7 (#229 OVERALL) DONT’E THORNTON/WR/TENNESSEE

The Steelers close out the draft by selecting Tennessee WR Dont’e Thornton, a height/weight/speed specimen they have shown interest in with WR coach Zach Azzanni attending his Pro Day. Thornton tore it up at the NFL Combine, coming in at 6045, 205 pounds while running a 4.30 40-yard dash and jumping 33 inches in the vertical and 10’6″ in the broad.

Thornton, a big-play threat for the Volunteers, is built in a similar mold as DK Metcalf and George Pickens. If Pittsburgh were to move on from Pickens at some point, Thornton could be a guy to bring in who has a similar body type and play style. He would also likely contribute as a potential gunner on special teams.