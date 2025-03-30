Mike Tomlin Says He Has No Deadline For Aaron Rodgers, Details Recent Meeting

For Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s no deadline on Aaron Rodgers’ decision. As the calendar sets to turn the page until April and the Steelers still without a clear No. 1 quarterback, Pittsburgh isn’t rushing Rodgers into saying yes or no. Speaking with local beat reporters at the 2025 NFL owner’s meetings Sunday, Tomlin said there is no timetable Rodgers must commit by.

“I don’t know that we’ve approached it from a deadline perspective. Deadlines don’t often bring that to a head,” the PPG’s Gerry Dulac tweeted Sunday.

Tomlin also said he “hadn’t thought a lot about” having an answer before April’s draft.

More Tomlin on deadline for Rodgers: "I don't know that we've approached it from a deadline perspective. Deadlines don't often bring that to a head." Asked if he'd like to have it settled before the draft, Tomlin said, "I hadn't thought a lot about it, to be honest with you." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) March 30, 2025

Rodgers is the last clear No. 1 quarterback available in free agency. Pittsburgh struck out on other potential options, including re-signing Justin Fields, and have been connected with Rodgers since early in free agency. Despite the New York Giants bowing out of the running by signing Russell Wilson and the Minnesota Vikings currently showing no interest, Rodgers has yet to decide his 2025 future.

Retirement is presumably still on the table for a 41-year-old Rodgers though most insiders and close friends, like ex-teammate A.J. Hawk, believe that’s an unlikely scenario.

On March 21, Aaron Rodgers flew to Pittsburgh and met with Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan, and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for a six-hour meeting. It didn’t end with a contract but a better understanding of what each side had to offer. Mike Tomlin called it a positive meeting, echoing media reports that came out later that day.

Per a team-issued transcript, here’s a fuller portion of Tomlin’s comments

“It’s been reported that he spent a day with us, and it was a really good day. Specifically, he [Aaron Rodgers]and I obviously have known of each other for some time, and so it was really good to spend some time together and get to know each other more intimately, but it is free agency. It is a process. I have nothing of any more significance to add other than that.”

Mike Tomlin has no definitive update or timeline on Aaron Rodgers. He says they’re still evaluating potential acquisitions at the position and doing their due diligence. He says they had a “really good day” with Rodgers on his visit to Pittsburgh, got to know him better. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 30, 2025

Mike Tomlin said he didn't ask Rodgers what his timeline is for making a decision during their meeting: "I really wanted to spend more of our time just getting to know him better, things that he values as a player and a man, & what he might be looking for with his next stop." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 30, 2025

As Brooke Pryor’s tweet notes, the Steelers have spent time looking at other quarterback options. Pittsburgh brought back Mason Rudolph after a one-year stint in Tennessee and have heavily scouted top college quarterbacks like Ohio State’s Will Howard, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, and Texas’ Quinn Ewers. Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, a potential first-round option, is reportedly scheduled to visit the facility in April.

But Aaron Rodgers is the key. Without him, the Steelers’ chances of ending their eight-year playoff drought take a severe hit. Even with Rodgers, Pittsburgh has no guarantees of advancing past the Wild Card game. But the Steelers are clearly pinning their hopes to Rodgers. As a result, Tomlin can’t be in a rush to push Rodgers’ decision. He’ll wait like everyone else.