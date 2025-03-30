Mike Tomlin Outlines Why Steelers Signed RB Kenneth Gainwell

If you can’t beat them, join them. Or for the Pittsburgh Steelers, if you can’t beat them, add them. After being dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a 27-13 Week 15 loss as part of the team’s five-game losing streak, the Steeles opted to pluck two players from their roster in CB Darius Slay (who, granted, was released) and RB Kenneth Gainwell.

Speaking at the league’s owner meetings Sunday, Tomlin explained why the team went after Gainwell.

“That’s a guy that we’ve competed against,” Tomlin said via a team-provided transcript. “It seems like he made a bunch of significant plays in the flat against us a couple months back that were significant, game altering-like plays. You catch a swing route on third and six, you make a couple people miss, you get a new set of downs. You’re able to keep the drive alive.”

Gainwell wasn’t the star of the Eagles’ win but he played a key role. Despite mustering just 20 rushing yards on seven carries, he caught three passes for 40 more. All three moved the sticks and were well-earned, Gainwell juking and spinning his way past Steelers’ defenders along the way.

Those conversions allowed the Eagles to play keep-away with the Steelers’ offense. Philadelphia ended the game controlling the ball for 39:52. Pittsburgh finished with just two second half possessions.

“It directly related to points as that game unfolded, and you guys know that watch us work routinely, how much we value routine things like winning in a flat, whether you’re a ball carrier or a ball catcher or a tackler.”

Pittsburgh’s offseason mission has been to add big-play ability. Primarily, that will come from trading for WR DK Metcalf as one of the league’s freakiest and most unique weapons. But Kenneth Gainwell adds his own flair, a talented space player who can move around the formation and handle a variety of offensive roles.

While Pittsburgh remains interested in drafting a running back and seem destined to do so in the mid-rounds, Gainwell can still carve out a role. He could see third down work as Jaylen Warren focuses on early down carries. And his ability to pass protect and flex out gives him versatility for passing-down work.

“So that’s a skill set that really stood out to us, but he’s got a well-rounded game,” Tomlin said. “He’s a capable and willing special teams player. Plays a lot on possession-down ball. Excited about the acquisition of Kenny Gainwell.”

Should Aaron Rodgers’ sign, Gainwell could be a frequent target, given Rodgers’ track record of getting his running backs involved. In 2024, Jets’ backs caught 22.1-percent of passes including starter Breece Hall nabbing 57 of them.

One of Pittsburgh’s trends under Tomlin is adding players who have had success against them. Gainwell is just the latest example.

Similar to the quarterback room, Pittsburgh is making changes to its backs. While not a total upheaval, Warren returns, the Steelers will look different. Ideally, far more potent than their backfield was during the Najee Harris’ era.