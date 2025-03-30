Mike Tomlin ‘Open’ To More Coaching Staff Changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two minor changes to their coaching staff this offseason, with Scott McCurley replacing Aaron Curry and Gerald Alexander, who previously served as an assistant defensive backs coach in Pittsburgh before leaving to join the Las Vegas Raiders staff last year, replacing Grady Brown. While the offseason is well underway, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ruling out additional staff changes.

“I’m open to it,” Tomlin said via transcript provided by the team during a press conference at the 2025 League Meetings when asked about making more staff changes.

At this point, it would be more likely that the Steelers make additions to the staff rather than replace anyone on the current staff. At this point in the offseason, everyone on staff is preparing for 2025 and the Steelers have sent numerous coaches to Pro Days to scout the upcoming draft class.

Adding to the staff isn’t something the Steelers traditionally have done, as they’ve routinely had one of the smallest staffs in the league. But after a season that saw the Steelers drop five straight games to end the season and squander a promising 10-3 start, adding to the staff can’t be out of the question. Tomlin could look to add a veteran assistant as a consultant or in a senior assistant role, and while it would be a break from what the staff has looked like, now is an ideal time to shake things up.

The Steelers roster is going to look different next season, with key offensive contributors in Dan Moore Jr., Justin Fields, Russell Wilson and Najee Harris all departing in free agency. CB Donte Jackson signed elsewhere, as did LB Elandon Roberts. With a roster that’s going to look different, the coaching staff looking different and potentially adding a voice or two to the room is something that Tomlin very well may be looking at.

Of course, Tomlin being “open” to adding to the staff doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. But if there’s an offseason where the Steelers could continue to make some changes and shake things up from what they usually do, it’s going to be this one.

The team already traded for WR DK Metcalf and broke precedent with his contract, guaranteeing money beyond the first year in a deal that didn’t reset the market for his position. While the traditionally small coaching staff isn’t any sort of precedent, making a change and adding roles to the staff isn’t something Pittsburgh has done, and it could be a welcome change if Tomlin looks to go that route.