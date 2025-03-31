Mike Tomlin Not Committing To Defensive Lineman As Steelers’ Priority In 2025 NFL Draft

Pending Aaron Rodgers’ decision, the defensive line is the biggest hole the Steelers didn’t seriously address in free agency. While they did add a couple of pieces, they are not names that would move the needle. We don’t know what their plans were going into free agency, but the market at the position proved rather expensive.

Despite whiffing in free agency, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is not committing to prioritizing the defensive line in the draft. This class is particularly deep, yet their lack of a second-round pick complicates matters. Even in a deep class, there is a clear delineation between first-round talents and third-round talents.

Many feel the Steelers are locked into a defensive lineman in the first round, which is a categorization that Tomlin disputes. And despite the absence of a significant piece in free agency, he shied away from calling it disappointing.

“I think that we’re open to acquiring good players at all positions, and I don’t know that we’ve placed a pecking order, if you will, on positional needs as we sit here today”, Tomlin said in addressing the Steelers’ plans for the defensive line, via transcript. “We need to acquire talent across multiple positions, and oftentimes when we check a box in free agency, we don’t have to check it in the draft and vice versa, and so it’s all about the acquisition of the talent that’s needed, and not necessarily what avenue that comes from for us”.

Tomlin didn’t mention that the Steelers released Larry Ogunjobi from the defensive line this offseason. They needed to do that before a roster bonus was due in mid-March. Yet, it’s likely that they hoped to replace him with a “like” player.

With veteran defensive linemen scarce, was Mike Tomlin hinting at the possibility of the Steelers trading for one? Alternately, his messaging could be an endorsement of third-year Keeanu Benton. He talked about how teams play about 80 percent of their snaps in sub-packages.

Even if the Steelers believe in Benton, Tomlin knows they need another defensive lineman. Cameron Heyward is near the end of his career, and whether that’s in 2026 or 2027 or 2028, they are going to need another long-term starter sooner or later.

Of course, it doesn’t do any team any good to telegraph its draft plans. Even when it’s obvious, you never want to give other teams the opportunity to manipulate you. The Steelers expressed relief after the 2021 draft, basically calling their interest in RB Najee Harris the league’s worst-kept secret.

We do know that they have prioritized the trenches in recent years. Since promoting Omar Khan to GM, the Steelers have used four first- and second-round picks on either an offensive or defensive lineman. They already traded this year’s second-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, though their first-round pick remains in play for a defensive lineman. Even if Tomlin won’t come out and say that they basically need to draft one as early as possible.