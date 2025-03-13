Mike Tomlin Driving Force Behind DK Metcalf Feeling ‘Ecstatic’ To Join Steelers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made a huge splash in free agency, that doesn’t mean they haven’t made big moves. Before free agency opened, they traded for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Metcalf has been one of the best young receivers in the league, and the Steelers locked up long-term down with a massive extension. Metcalf is extremely excited to be a Steeler, partly because of his history with Mike Tomlin.

“I felt ecstatic just to hear about the Steelers,” Metcalf said Thursday during his introductory press conference. “I thought back to the meeting me and Coach Tomlin had at the 2019 [NFL] Combine. He just always spoke volumes into me and spoke of my play style in college. Being in the league and going up to him before or after a game and he kept that same rapport with me. It just felt like the right decision for me.”

Some Steelers fans might be frustrated with Tomlin, but there’s no doubt that he’s a draw for players to come to Pittsburgh. In free agency, the Steelers have a history of circling back and signing guys they liked going into the draft but couldn’t select. It sounds like Tomlin loved Metcalf coming out of Ole Miss in 2019, but the Steelers missed out on him.

Funny enough, Metcalf was actually selected two picks before the Steelers were due up. At pick 64, the Seahawks took Metcalf while the Steelers selected Diontae Johnson with pick 66. Johnson was productive in Pittsburgh, but Metcalf is on another level.

Although the Steelers don’t have a quarterback yet, Tomlin’s presence makes Metcalf feel comfortable in his new home.

“Everything comes full circle in this league, or in life. It just felt right, hearing his voice again,” he said. “Seeing that same excitement from the Combine to six years later. He sees the type of player that I am. He’s a football guru, he watches film. My play style, I think, jumps off the tape for him. Just to be in the same organization to where I felt wanted was a big plus.”

Metcalf’s play style is extremely exciting. He’s a physical specimen, standing at around 6-4′ and weighing well over 200 pounds. His strength jumps off the tape, Metcalf using it to his advantage in both the pass and run game. He is also incredibly fast, running a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019. Any team would love to have a player with his skill set.

It sounds like Tomlin’s continued friendliness with him was part of why Metcalf was so willing to come to Pittsburgh. The Steelers have played the Seahawks three times since Metcalf entered the league, including his rookie season. Tomlin likely made sure to chat up the talented receiver during each of those meetings.

Now, Metcalf has a chance to become the Steelers’ No. 1 receiver for years to come. With the amount of money they are paying him, they expect him to continue producing at a high level. He gives them the answer they’ve been so desperately seeking at wideout. Tomlin deserves some of the credit for that, enticing Metcalf to one day play for him.