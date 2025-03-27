Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith Attend Notre Dame Pro Day

Mike Tomlin has always been one of the most involved head coaches when it comes to the pre-draft process. He is a staple of the Senior Bowl every year as he is often standing right in the middle of the drills during practice, and he takes full advantage of the Pro Day circuit to gather information on prospects. The latest Pro Day stop for Tomlin is Notre Dame, per On3’s Jack Soble on X.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is at Notre Dame’s Pro Day. He’s spent a lot of time talking to Ryan Clark, whose son, Jordan, is looking to make the NFL out of ND as a nickel back. pic.twitter.com/xT9G3zRY8N — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) March 27, 2025

The College Football Playoff runner-ups have a deep pool of talent, including some Day 1 and Day 2 prospects. Of particular interest to the Steelers could be CB Benjamin Morrison, S Xavier Watts, QB Riley Leonard, DL Rylie Mills, LB Jack Kiser, and DL Howard Cross III.

According to the report, Tomlin spent a lot of time talking to former Steelers S Ryan Clark. His son, Jordan, is working out as a nickel DB as he hopes to make the NFL. Here is a photo of Tomlin and Clark via WSBT’s Bennett Wise.

Also in attendance is OC Arthur Smith.

Steelers Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith also in attendance. https://t.co/M0mtuiSPQL pic.twitter.com/Ml0ub0jywz — Bennett Wise WSBT (@BennettWiseWSBT) March 27, 2025

Quarterbacks have gotten a lot of attention from the Steelers throughout the process, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the Steelers show some interest in Leonard while in South Bend, especially with Smith present.

Mills is an interesting one to watch as he fits a lot of what the Steelers look for at the position, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury at the beginning of the playoffs. I can’t imagine he will be participating in his Pro Day, but it’s still an opportunity to talk to him and gather information about him from his coaches and teammates. Our Jonathan Heitritter gave him a third-round grade with the caveat of his current medical situation.

Morrison is also an interesting prospect who would likely be a first-round lock if it wasn’t for his injury history. He had one of the best true freshman seasons that I can remember for a cornerback with six interceptions in 2022. The Steelers showed interest in him during the NFL Combine. Check out our full scouting report on Morrison.

The Steelers have been showing interest in safeties and could definitely draft one despite signing Juan Thornhill in free agency. Watts is a guy they showed interest in during the Combine.

This isn’t the first Pro Day that Tomlin has been to this year. He was present at Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, and Ohio State so far with reported meetings and dinners with several top prospects. Maybe we will hear of some meetings between Tomlin and some of the top Notre Dame prospects in the coming hours or days. Most of the Pro Days that Tomlin has been at, Smith has also been at so no difference here in South Bend.