Mike Mayock Echoes Cam Heyward’s Comments On Aaron Rodgers: ‘Just Stop With The BS’

Aaron Rodgers is taking quite a while to decide on his new team for the 2025 season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing a willingness to wait for him to make his decision. While the team is patient, some like Cam Heyward don’t seem to show quite the same virtue.

On the latest episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Heyward was jokingly asked if he’d go on a “darkness retreat” to help recruit Rodgers. To put things bluntly, Heyward wasn’t a fan of that idea, saying “You either want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t.”

Speaking with Rich Eisen Tuesday, former NFL GM Mike Mayock echoed Heyward’s sentiment.

“I feel a little bit like Cam Heyward right now. I kind of like an old-school guy going ‘You know what, just stop with your BS. You’re either in or you’re not.’ I feel the same way,” Mayock told Eisen.

Luckily, the Steelers seem optimistic a decision will be made soon. Still, the reality of the situation is that the Steelers have backed themselves into a corner. They don’t have another choice except to wait on Rodgers. Pittsburgh is fortunate that it’s only real competition for the veteran is a poor New York Giants team with the Minnesota Vikings reportedly not interested in Rodgers.

For Heyward, it’s got to be extremely frustrating. He’s one of a few players on the Steelers defense who are slowly creeping closer to the end of their career. Pittsburgh has so much talent on that side of the ball. Heyward had a great year in 2024 alongside T.J. Watt and the other stalwarts of the defense. The only time we really saw that unit fall apart was toward the end of the 2024 season. Aside from that, the defense has done all it can to propel the team into playoff contention, despite the offenses’ struggles.

That’s not going to last forever, though. And the case certainly can be made that Pittsburgh has been wasting its time with Heyward and Watt being so productive. Despite all they’ve invested in their defense, the Steelers have found no sort of consistency on offense through the last few seasons.

Now, the Steelers are dragging their feet once again at QB.

This just another frustrating moment for Heyward in what’s been a series of them. Heyward recently opened up about a time he blew up at a teammate during the Steelers’ five-game losing streak last year. There have been plenty of frustrating moments for the Steelers recently. Heyward feels it, and Mayock seems to feel the same way.