‘Mike Is Going To Take No Crap From Him:’ Louis Riddick Confident Tomlin Can Keep Aaron Rodgers In Check

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, but it seems that Aaron Rodgers is Pittsburgh’s first choice at this juncture. Rodgers is one of the most polarizing figures in sports, and the Steelers’ pursuit of him has raised questions. Some wonder how he will fit into a Steelers organization that, for better or worse, is very set in its ways.

While this is a valid concern, ESPN football analyst and former Steelers general manager candidate Louis Riddick believes Pittsburgh’s rigid structure is exactly what Rodgers needs.

“I think the best fit for him [Rodgers] is a place where they don’t bend to you. You’re going to fit into what they do,” said Riddick on the Rich Eisen Show. “And that would require a place that has a very strong ownership group, strong general manager, strong head coach, and strong locker room and a tradition of being able to assimilate people who are very strong like Aaron Rodgers into their culture and have them buy in because they see the greater good, they see the benefit of the greater good. That’s Pittsburgh.”

If Rodgers does decide to sign with the Steelers, it will go very differently than his tenure with the New York Jets. While the Jets won’t admit it, Rodgers was the de facto general manager in New York. He put his thumb on the scale to help the Jets trade for WR Davante Adams. He likely convinced ownership to keep offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett around last year despite Hackett being stripped of play-calling duties.

That kind of influence from Rodgers would not fly in Pittsburgh. Sure, head coach Mike Tomlin allows star players to get away with things others don’t, but he won’t let a quarterback hijack the coaching staff or team building. If Rodgers dons the Black and Gold, he will have to play within the confines of Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s conservative system.

Most people would think Rodgers wouldn’t jive with being forced to play within a structured system that limits the amount of control he has. Given Rodgers’ weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, the limitations the Steelers would likely place on Rodgers could cause him to lash out at the media. However, Riddick isn’t concerned about that.

“Mike can handle anyone,” said Riddick. “He’s one of the most charismatic, respected individuals to ever walk the sidelines of an NFL team. Just listen to how his players talk about him…Aaron would buy into what they are doing. And Mike is going to take no crap from him.”

The marriage could work if Tomlin can turn Aaron Rodgers into a happy camper who plays within the Steelers’ system. Despite being older, Rodgers can still sling the ball all over the field. After trading for WR DK Metcalf, the Steelers now have an intriguing wide receiver corps that pairs well with Rodgers, who can still take deep shots and thread the needle down the middle of the field. Additionally, Rodgers is historically elite at not turning the ball over. In his 20-year career, he has only thrown 116 interceptions. Even last year, despite his struggles, he only threw 11 interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers don’t seem like a match made in heaven. Pittsburgh is very conventional, while Rodgers is eccentric. However, if Riddick is right and Pittsburgh’s consistent and strong ownership, locker room, and coaching staff can get Rodgers in line, it could lead to a good season. Rodgers still has talent, even if he isn’t what he once was.