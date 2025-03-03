Mel Kiper Jr.: Steelers Need ‘A Professional’ WR, Someone Who ‘Won’t Talk’ Like Emeka Egbuka

Since the end of the Hines Ward era, the Steelers have struggled to find those quiet, unassuming, productive receivers. Year after year, they’ve seemingly found guys who are boastful, flashy, and all about themselves, with most having attitude issues.

Not that Ward was perfect, but nobody ever questioned his work ethic, understanding of the playbook, and ability to show up in big spots. The same really can’t be said for the likes of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. George Pickens is working his way into that category now, too, which has the Steelers at a crossroads at the receiver position. Even Antonio Brown became a major headache late in his tenure with the Steelers.

For ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., it’s time for the Steelers to get a professional in the room at the receiver position, one who isn’t going to talk and is just going to play hard and do his job regardless of how many targets he gets.

That professional Kiper has in mind? Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. He recently mocked Egbuka to the Steelers at No. 21 and followed up on his mock by discussing Egbuka to the Steelers in the latest episode of the First Draft Podcast Monday with host Mike Greenberg and analyst Field Yates.

“Emeka Egbuka, I said professional because this is the Steelers. When we talk about what’s the right fit for the right team, the Steelers need somebody at wide receiver that isn’t gonna talk, okay? Isn’t gonna be a distraction, isn’t gonna do anything but work hard, practice, game, off season, everything you want,” Kiper said, according to video via ESPN on YouTube. “Block, do the dirty work, make tough catches. A field study. They made all those clutch catches. That’s what he is, okay? That’s what he is. So for Emeka Egbuka, the Steelers, it’s Egbuka.

“I understand they haven’t taken wide receivers in a while. I get all that, but the Eagles hadn’t taken a corner and took Quinton Mitchell. This is what they need. I don’t care. I’m hoping Justin Fields is the quarterback, but whoever it is, they need somebody like this that you can count on game after game to do the right things, be in the right spot, run the right route, do the things without the ball that you need to do and set the tone.”

What Kiper outlined regarding the Steelers’ need at wide receiver, especially opposite a player like Pickens, is exactly what Egbuka brings. He’s an old-school type of receiver from an attitude and mentality aspect. He’s going to block his tail off, playing his role very well, and isn’t all that worried about his own numbers.

He just wants to win, and he showed that time and time again at Ohio State. He was the No. 2 behind some star receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith, never complained, played hard, was a willing blocker (and was quite good at it) and brought consistency.

To be fair, the Steelers haven’t had that type of receiver since Hines Ward. Egbuka is not Ward, but he brings a similar mentality, which would be welcomed in Arthur Smith’s scheme. On a young offense that is in flux at quarterback, the Steelers need that professional playmaker. Egbuka can be that guy, and he profiles as a great fit for the Black and Gold.