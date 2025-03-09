McCorkle: Steelers 2025 Mock Draft (Version 2.0)

Happy tampering period eve! Finally, the tireless quarterback carousel will be coming to an end over the next day or two and we should have a much better idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft plans by the end of this upcoming week. That leaves me just enough time to squeeze in one more mock draft which drafts according to what I think the Steelers may do this upcoming week in free agency.

With Justin Fields reportedly set to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent, I am worried that his time in Pittsburgh may have come to a close. Pittsburgh can’t afford to wait on him while the rest of the market moves and be left without a seat in the musical chairs. Regardless of whether it’s Fields, Russell Wilson, or someone else, I do think the Steelers have their eye on some of the quarterbacks in this draft class.

We have already seen it with them bringing in Tyler Shough for a pre-draft visit and speaking with Jaxson Dart, Will Howard and Quinn Ewers at the combine. If one of those guys makes it to them in the third or fourth round, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Steelers pull the trigger. Even if it isn’t the starter of the future, they need a Landry Jones or Mason Rudolph figure to be a stable backup, and that’s the range where they took Jones and Rudolph in the past. And who knows, maybe one of the mid-round quarterbacks has a trait that the Steelers covet and they work out.

As for free agency, GM Omar Khan made it sound like they would be more aggressive in upgrading the receiver room this offseason. That being said, there aren’t a ton of great options that are worth giving a decent-sized long-term deal to. Most of the veteran WRs this year that are available are over 30 years old, and most of them should be pricey. For the purpose of this mock draft, I am proceeding as if they sign the cream of the crop in Chris Godwin. If nothing else, this allows us a look at what the draft could look like if they make a true splash at WR in free agency.

With that said, let’s get into the mock draft.

Round 1 – 21st Overall: Derrick Harmon/DE Oregon – 6044, 313 pounds

Analysis: Regardless of whether the Steelers sign a defensive lineman in free agency, they still need to ensure a bright future for one of the most important positions on defense. The big guys up front make the whole engine work by stopping the run and getting interior pressure without having to send the blitz. Harmon cited Cameron Heyward as one of the players he looks up to the most, and met with the team formally at the combine.

Harmon has the size, length, and athleticism to be the versatile piece that the Steelers need. He can be a base end, but he also has the size to slide inside and hold up just fine. Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen would be great, but I struggle to see them making it to No. 21.

Others Considered: CB Maxwell Hairston, RB Omarion Hampton, WR Emeka Egbuka

Previous selection: DL Walter Nolen (1.0)

Derrick Harmon Scouting Report

Round 2 – 52nd Overall: Darien Porter/CB Iowa State – 6027, 195 pounds

Analysis: Maxwell Hairston wasn’t the only one to have an other-wordly workout at the combine, and Porter is flying under the radar. At 6027, he ran a 4.30 40-yard dash and had the best 10-yard split. His burst is crazy. We knew he would run fast, but how is his stop-start and lateral agility? He posted a 4.04 shuttle time and a 6.71 three-cone drill. Oh, yeah, and he has 33 1/8-inch arms. He is the definition of an avatar corner and exactly what the Steelers have been after. He came up on special teams at Iowa State, so you know he’s gritty and physical.

Others Considered: RB Quinshon Judkins, DE Jared Ivey, WR Jaylin Noel

Previous selection: WR Elic Ayomanor (1.0)

Darien Porter Scouting Report

Round 3 – 83rd Overall: DJ Giddens/RB Kansas State – 6002, 212 pounds.

Analysis: There is going to be a rush of running backs taken over day two, and I’m not comfortable waiting until day three to replace former first-round pick Najee Harris and how much he was used in the offense. Giddens adds 4.43 speed and explosive athleticism, and he has the size to be a feature back or a perfect complement to Jaylen Warren. The Steelers met with Giddens at the combine, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they bring him in for a pre-draft visit in the coming weeks.

Other Considered: RB Devin Neal, DL Jordan Phillips, RB RJ Harvey

Previous selection: DL Darius Alexander (1.0)

DJ Giddens Scouting Report

Round 4 – 122nd Overall: Kyle Williams/WR Washington State – 5105, 190 pounds

Analysis: If you are steaming about waiting until the fourth round for a WR, please scroll back up to the preface and my thoughts on free agency.

As for Williams, he was consistently finding ways to get open at the Senior Bowl and had a very solid workout at the combine with a 4.40-second 40-yard dash. Our own Tom Mead compared his style of play to Antonio Brown and gave him a third-round grade. I like the value here, and he would join a suddenly loaded WR room to be given time to develop to his full potential.

Others Considered: QB Tyler Shough, DL Vernon Broughton, OG Luke Kandra

Previous selection: RB Damien Martinez (1.0)

Kyle Williams Scouting Report

Round 5 – 163rd Overall: Kurtis Rourke/QB Indiana – 6042, 220 pounds

Analysis: Rourke played the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL and still garnered Heisman votes with 222 completions for 3,042 yards and 29 TDs to just five INTs. He battled a bunch of injuries including two ACL tears and a thumb injury throughout college, but he still managed to pass for 10,693 yards in basically four seasons of starting. There are injury concerns, but I am intrigued by that production and grit. He probably won’t be ready to compete right away, but they wouldn’t need him to. He can compete with whoever they bring in for 2026 and possibly be a solid long-term backup.

Others Considered: OL Jackson Slater, RB Trevor Etienne, ILB Jeffrey Bassa

Previous selection: CB Upton Stout (1.0)

Round 7 – 225th Overall: CJ Dippre/TE Alabama – 6047, 256 pounds

Analysis: He grew up with a powerlifter and has been a gym rat since middle school. It shows in his play strength and his ability to block. He also showed off impressive speed with a pro-ready frame. The Steelers will add a tight end at some point, and Dippre would be a great addition late in the draft.

Others Considered: S Jordan Hancock, RB Woody Marks, EDGE Ethan Downs

Previous selection: WR Konata Mumpfield (1.0)

CJ Dippre Scouting Report

Round 7 – 231st Overall: Yahya Black/DL Iowa – 6056, 336 pounds

Analysis: The size, weight, and length make him a very intriguing developmental guy. He has 35-inch arms (!!). Bring him in to compete alongside fellow Iowa DL Logan Lee. This is a less aggressive double dip at DL than my last mock, but I am sold on them being able to sign one in free agency with Keeanu Benton being viewed as a more versatile piece than playing in the middle.

Others Considered: OL Xavier Truss, S Craig Woodson, LB Carson Bruener

Previous selection: FB Brock Lampe (1.0)