Mason Rudolph’s Return To Pittsburgh Means Return Of His Old Jersey Number

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is back in town. It seems like his jersey number is, too. Per the team website, they show Rudolph being re-issued No. 2, the digits he wore during his first stint with the team.

While not a shock, it’s notable mainly for meaning CB Darius Slay won’t be wearing No. 2. That’s the jersey number he wore throughout his Philadelphia Eagles career and one he potentially could’ve carried over to Pittsburgh. Though the Steelers don’t have a habit of issuing single-digit jerseys to non-quarterbacks, kickers, and punters, they’ve made exceptions in recent years. Linebacker Patrick Queen was permitted to carry over the No. 6 jersey he wore at LSU and with the Baltimore Ravens while WR DK Metcalf, opting against requesting the No. 14 jersey George Pickens sports, will wear No. 4 instead.

In the end, it seems Mason Rudolph is getting No. 1 dibs at No. 2 over Darius Slay. In fairness, it wasn’t a number sacred to either player. Though he wore it in college, Rudolph wore No. 11 last year with the Tennessee Titans while Slay wore “conventional” jerseys prior to 2021, including No. 24 during his first season with the Eagles in 2020.

No. 2 also represents the place on the depth chart he’s most likely to occupy. Pittsburgh remains in pursuit of Aaron Rodgers with Russell Wilson a possible backup plan. Signing either would secure Rudolph as the understudy but top option should the starter go down. Capable and competent off the bench, he’ll serve as one of the NFL’s stronger backups and his experience off the bench is attractive to a Pittsburgh team that likes Sunday experience top-to-bottom on their depth chart.

Jersey numbers for the other Steelers’ free agent signings haven’t been announced. That includes ILB Malik Harrison, RB Kenneth Gainwell, CB Brandin Echols, and Slay. Such information will likely be known ahead of OTAs this spring.