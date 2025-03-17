‘Maintain A Strong Foundation’: Steelers Land Inside Top 15 Of PFF’s Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

It’s been a rather busy, entertaining offseason so far for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In are new faces like wide receiver DK Metcalf, cornerbacks Darius Slay and Brandin Echols, and running back Kenneth Gainwell. Gone are the likes of quarterback Justin Fields, running back Najee Harris, offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels, defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi and inside linebacker Elandon Roberts.
Things are changing rapidly for the Steelers. Though Pittsburgh doesn’t have a starting quarterback at the moment with only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson under contract, things are still looking solid for the Black and Gold.
In Pro Football Focus’ post-free agency power rankings that dropped Monday morning, the Steelers find themselves inside the top 15 in the NFL, checking in at No. 14. The Steelers found themselves ahead of the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals in the top 20.
“While the Steelers’ quarterback situation remains unresolved, with rumors linking Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh, they maintain a strong foundation regardless of who lines up under center,” PFF’s Mason Cameron writes regarding the Steelers’ spot in the power rankings. “Pittsburgh was active in free agency, trading for and extending DK Metcalf to pair with George Pickens while also signing Darius Slay to bolster the secondary. Powered by a defense that ranked third in PFF’s team grades, the Steelers can stay competitive in the AFC North.
“However, if they want to truly contend, finding a solution at quarterback remains the biggest hurdle.”
Though things at quarterback are a bit of a mess, the Steelers still have a solid roster around the position. Big names like T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, Alex Highsmith, Patrick Queen, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Joey Porter Jr., and now Darius Slay can help carry the load on the defensive side of the ball.
Adding a name like Metcalf at receiver is a huge boost to the offense, too, and should open things up for George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth in the passing game. Offensive line remains a concern, as does the running back position, but there are pieces around the roster from a foundational perspective that will help the Steelers remain competitive and in the mix.
But to truly compete for a division title or a Super Bowl, the Steelers have to figure out the quarterback position long-term. They aren’t going to do that this year in free agency or in the draft. But they are positioning themselves well to potentially swing big on the QB spot in the 2026 NFL Draft, which just so happens to be set for Pittsburgh.
We’ll see what happens at the position in the coming days and weeks ahead, whether that’s the Steelers signing Rodgers or some other veteran quarterback as a one-year bridge. But based on the roster right now, the Steelers still have a solid foundation to work with under head coach Mike Tomlin.