Look: Steelers Players React To DK Metcalf Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers delivered a Sunday evening surprise for the second year in a row on tampering period eve. They traded for Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf in exchange for a second-round pick and a late-round pick swap. The sports media world is rightfully buzzing about the news, and it would appear the news has made its way to players on the team. By the look of it, they seem to be pretty excited like the rest of us.

Chris Boswell kicked things off with a comedic take on the situation via his Instagram story. He showed a picture of him holding the ball like a quarterback with the caption, “I got this. GP and DK down there somewhere.”

Beanie Bishop Jr. shared a meme of a gamer leaning forward in his chair as if the game is really on now with “DK” as the caption.

DeShon Elliott is never shy to share his opinion of what’s going on with the team. He posted an AI generated meme of Steelers GM Omar Khan with the caption “IYKYK [if you know, you know]”

I will continue updating this post as more reactions come in, and I am sure there will be plenty throughout the evening and even into the morning as some of the Steelers’ players are overseas at the moment on vacation or promoting football in Ireland.

Speaking of Ireland, Pat Freiermuth appears to have just learned about the trade in an Irish pub at about 1:00 in the morning. Watch the video below for a good laugh.