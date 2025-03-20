Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,477)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,477 on this Thursday afternoon, I say the Steelers are doing well to add experienced veterans to their DL in free agency, even if they are not the splash moves many hoped for.
