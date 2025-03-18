Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,475)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,475 on this Tuesday afternoon, I agree with Cameron Heyward’s stance on signing with the Steelers and believe that Aaron Rodgers needs to make a decision one way or another.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1475)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6060334620
6bc9mw6n