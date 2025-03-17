Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,474)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,474 on this Monday afternoon, I explain why the Steelers can get similar or better production out of Mason Rudolph than they did from Russell Wilson last season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1474)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6323852632
6bc9mw6n