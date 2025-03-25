Like Steelers Fans, Pat Freiermuth Learned Of DK Metcalf Trade Via Twitter

One of the best reactions to the Pittsburgh Steelers acquiring WR DK Metcalf came from TE Pat Freiermuth, who recorded his reaction live inside a bar across the pond. Freiermuth was in Ireland to explore the country ahead of Pittsburgh’s trip for a game next fall, and during an appearance on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan, Freiermuth said he had no advance notice that Metcalf was coming to Pittsburgh.

“I had a couple Guinness in me already. So I saw the notification pop up on my phone, and I started screaming, ‘DK!’ and everyone was looking at me like ‘what?’ And then there were a couple Steelers fans and they were like ‘Oh my god.’ So it was actually pretty cool,” Freiermuth said. “I found everything the same time you guys [found] out.”

MUTH and some yinz just learned about the DK Metcalf trade in Ireland, per IG #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/cciYrNXtF6 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 10, 2025

The Steelers hold the global marketing rights for Ireland, and it must have been a cool experience for those Steelers fans in the bar to find out that the team had traded for a top-flight receiver along with Pittsburgh’s starting tight end.

It came out of nowhere when the Steelers acquired Metcalf, as despite having a need at receiver, it didn’t seem as if they were a possible destination for Metcalf after he requested a trade. While Cameron Heyward texted Metcalf prior to the trade, it doesn’t seem as if anyone on the Steelers had an inclination that a trade was happening, so it must have been a pleasant surprise for Freiermuth to see the notification after checking his phone.

The addition of Metcalf should help open things up for Freiermuth, as if the Steelers keep George Pickens, defenses are going to have to worry about two No. 1-caliber receivers on the outside while Freiermuth can operate over the middle. It should make Pittsburgh’s passing offense much better, especially if the team can bring in QB Aaron Rodgers, whom Freiermuth said he’s talked to.

Freiermuth’s reaction certainly seemed as if it came from a place of pure surprise and joy, and now we know for sure that he didn’t get any advance knowledge of the deal ahead of time. The Steelers did a good job keeping their pursuit of DK Metcalf relatively under wraps, so much so that even a guy who might line up next to him next season had no idea that the trade was in the works.