Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Mock Draft (Version 2.0)

For the second time this offseason, I’m publishing a Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 mock draft. My best predictions for who the organization will draft next month. With the NFL Combine, the first wave of free agency, and partial Pro Days and pre-draft visits known, there’s more clarity about what positions and players the team will target. Of course, we also know the draft order and the second-round pick the Steelers no longer have as part of the trade for WR DK Metcalf.

I plan to write at least two more mock drafts, including one right before April’s main event. Keep in mind this isn’t my personal wish list but who I would project the team to target.

Steelers Mock Draft – Version 1.0

Round One – 21st Overall: Kenneth Grant/NT Michigan – 6035, 331 pounds

Analysis: In my last mock draft, I went with Oregon DL Derrick Harmon. This time, I’m switching to Grant. A man in the middle, he could kick Keeanu Benton out to LDE in base packages, replacing Larry Ogunjobi’s snaps while clogging runs up the gut. Two birds, one stone with one draft pick.

Grant is a rare athlete for the position and much more than an interior plugger. Had he not been injured for the Combine, he likely would’ve run a sub.5-second 40 and it translates on tape. He’s capable of making space/downfield plays linemen shouldn’t be able to make. Grant has the size, pedigree, and production that check all the Steelers’ boxes.

Quarterback aside, defensive line is Pittsburgh’s biggest need. Adding Daniel Ekuale and re-signing Isaiahh Loudermilk are fine depth moves but neither are starters. And neither play nose tackle. Without a second-round pick, waiting until the third round to address the position is a big-time gamble. Even in a deep class, options will thin out by No. 83. Pittsburgh needs to address it early and fortunately, there are viable candidates like Grant.

Kenneth Grant Scouting Report

Others Considered: DL Walter Nolen, DL Derrick Harmon, S Malaki Starks, CB Jahdae Barron

Round Three – 83rd Overall: Savion Williams/WR TCU – 6037, 222 pounds

Analysis: I’m surprising myself by taking a wide receiver this early. For a team that just traded for DK Metcalf and wants to keep George Pickens in an Arthur Smith, run-heavy offense, adding another wideout this early doesn’t make sense.

But Williams is more than just a receiver. Compared to Deebo Samuel, Williams is a big body who can catch and carry with 51 rushing attempts last year for the Horned Frogs. Pittsburgh had interest in Samuel before landing Metcalf and Williams’ versatility can get him snaps he’d otherwise lose out on if he was a “traditional” receiver only. A Cordarrelle Patterson role but, ya know, good.

There’s obvious interest. Williams was already brought in for a pre-draft visit and Pittsburgh regularly drafts 2-4 players from its yearly list. His 2024 role could be a niche one but with Pickens likely gone after 2025, and potentially even before, and Calvin Austin III a pending free agent with Roman Wilson an unknown, the Steelers want depth while adding more offensive playmakers so injuries never leave their cupboards bare.

Savion Williams Scouting Report

Others Considered: RB DJ Giddens, QB Will Howard, CB Darien Porter

Round Four – 123rd Overall: Bhayshul Tuten/RB Virginia Tech – 5092, 206 pounds

Analyst: Playmakers. That’s who Pittsburgh wants to litter their offense with. It’s why they made the splash trade for Metcalf and to a smaller but similar degree, signed Kenneth Gainwell. Tuten is short but not small and definitely explosive, turning in a 4.32 40 and 9.73 RAS after a stellar Combine workout.

There’s on-field production, too. In two years at Virginia Tech, Tuten rushed for over 2,000 combined yards with 25 rushing scores and 50 receptions. In 2024, he averaged 6.3 yards on 183 carries and had six 100-yard games with a consistent nose for the end zone.

Tuten would become 1B to Jaylen Warren’s 1A while Gainwell assumes a third down-like role. Pittsburgh would have three backs with different flavors but all with the ability to energize the offense. Warren between the tackles, Tuten hitting home runs, and Gainwell making players miss 1v1 in open grass.

Bhayshul Tuten Scouting Report

Others Considered: WR Dont’e Thornton, DL JJ Pegues, DB Upton Stout

Round Five – 156th Overall: Tommi Hill/CB Nebraska – 6004, 213 pounds

Analysis: Hill fits the type of corner Pittsburgh likes to draft. Big and physical. A former wide receiver, Hill brings those ball skills over to the defensive side of the football, including a pick-six of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.

A nagging foot injury hindered him in 2024, and he put out bad tape because of it. Hill is raw and a classic boom-or-bust prospect but in the fifth-round, it’s a risk worth assuming. Pittsburgh’s stockpiled at cornerback with Darius Slay and Brandin Echols but they aren’t long-term solutions, especially not Slay, and the Steelers must reinvest in their secondary to combat top passing offenses. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sure aren’t going anywhere.

Tommi Hill Scouting Report

Others Considered: OT Hollin Pierce, TE Jackson Hawes, OL Luke Kandra

Round Six – 185th Overall: Hunter Wohler/S Wisconsin – 6020, 213 pounds

By my final mock draft, safety could be selected much earlier than this. Pittsburgh is quietly but clearly doing homework on top safeties in the draft, personally working out Georgia’s Malaki Starks and South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori over the past week.

Pittsburgh signed Juan Thornhill but it’s a one-year flier that provides little long-term insurance. DeShon Elliott is entering the final year of his two-year deal and if Minkah Fitzpatrick doesn’t rebound, there will be serious questions about his future for 2026.

Wohler could be drafted earlier than this though many projections have him going closer to the end of the draft. A lack of high-end speed is a problem, but he checks every other box. He’s smart, can hit, and reads the quarterback’s eyes. Wohler will instantly become an impact special teamer. And hey, there’s nothing Pittsburgh loves drafting more than a Badger.

Hunter Wohler Scouting Report

Others Considered: RB Jaydon Blue, OT Jack Nelson, S R.J. Mickens

Round Seven – 229th Overall: Brady Cook/QB Missouri – 6021, 214 pounds

Analysis: A quarterback to round out the draft. It certainly wouldn’t be my preference. Chasing the next Brock Purdy is a fool’s errand. But with similar reason as selecting Chris Oladokun at the end of the 2022 draft, this pick adds depth and prevents Pittsburgh from trying – and failing – to compete for someone like Cook in the undrafted free agency pool. Because of the Steelers’ continued unwillingness to offer sizeable signing bonuses or partial base salary guarantees, they miss out on all the top UDFAs. And quarterbacks never come cheap, even here.

So Pittsburgh drafts Cook to guarantee it gets him. Athletic and tough, he’s reportedly had multiple meetings with the Steelers. His 2024 tape was truly ugly with scattershot accuracy, but injuries impacted his performance. His 2023 tape is better.

Adding a rookie on a four-year deal to inject some youth into an uncertain quarterback room at least gives them a prospect to watch and develop even if the odds of Cook ever becoming a starter are slim. The Steelers are in “throw a bunch at the wall” mode and adding Cook fits.

Brady Cook Scouting Report

Others Considered: DL Nazir Stackhouse, RB Phil Mafah, RB Ja’Quinden Jackson