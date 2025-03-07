Kozora: Five Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agency Predictions

With free agency kicking off next week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have as much cap space as ever before with several holes on the roster to fill. It’s an unpredictable time of year when anything can happen, but I have a list of predictions I feel confident about.

1. Quarterback The First Shoe To Drop

An obvious one off the top. The Pittsburgh Steelers feel on hold until they figure out which quarterback sits atop their depth chart. Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, or someone else, it’s hard to spend money elsewhere and build out a roster until you know who is under center. Omar Khan acknowledged that who the team targets at say, wide receiver, could be dictated by who is playing quarterback. Fields and Wilson don’t have the exact same style.

Ideally, the saga gets wrapped up before Monday’s tampering period. That’s been my prediction all along. But recent reporting indicates Fields will take his time to sign, potentially delaying the process. And you wonder if it leads the Steelers back to Wilson.

2. Wide Receiver Comes Next

Once the quarterback falls into place, receiver shouldn’t be far behind. I’ve been adamant all offseason that the team will sign a notable veteran, not draft an early rookie. It runs counter to how the Steelers typically build out the position, preferring to draft, but there’s too many solid vet options coupled with a weaker rookie pool for them to stay the course.

Determining “who” is always tough. Christian Kirk, as logical a suggestion as any, is off the board. Maybe it’ll be Darius Slayton or Amari Cooper, the latter someone the Steelers are familiar with from his time in Cleveland. But a vet will be added, and it won’t be a bargain bin one-year deal like last year.

3. Cornerback Will See Sizeable Spending

If there’s another area to confidently predict the team spending cash, it’s cornerback. Pittsburgh has a need opposite Joey Porter Jr. and the team doesn’t sound keen on doing business with pending free agent Donte Jackson anytime soon. And with good reason.

There’s a long list of strong veteran cornerback options for Pittsburgh to pursue. Will they be cheap? No. But the Steelers have the money and need to spend it. The outside and slot positions need addressed, and this deep free agent pool offers both. Charvarius Ward and D.J. Reed are top outside corner names, while Nate Hobbs, Jourdan Lewis, and a reunion with Mike Hilton could all be on the table.

I’ll predict at least two free agent signings across all positions will come in at or above $10 million average yearly value.

4. They Find A Veteran Offensive Lineman

Pittsburgh needs more veteran presences for what has to be one of the NFL’s youngest offensive line rooms. Left guard Isaac Seumalo is the elder statesman, but even he admits he’s largely a quiet, lead-by-example type. And with Dan Moore Jr. about to exit, there’s nothing but youthful tackles in Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, and even Dylan Cook.

Injury insurance is key, and a vet can help lead the room. I don’t buy the whispers about Pittsburgh making a big offensive line splash, but with all the injuries they fought through last year, they know having weak depth is playing a dangerous game.

5. I’m Less Confident In Everything Else

The Steelers’ path feels a little less clear than a year ago. In some ways, we know the big issues to solve. But in 2024, it seemed easier to pinpoint. Inside linebacker. Punter. Strong safety. The quarterback stuff blindsided all of us, or at least me, but everything else fell into place. This year doesn’t quite seem the same. Maybe that’s because the Steelers have more pending free agents or more cap space.

What the team decides to do at defensive line throws me through the biggest loop. Drafting early feels like the easy answer based on all the evidence, but might they take a big swing in free agency? Maybe they do both?

This one really isn’t a prediction but an admission that there’s more unpredictability here.