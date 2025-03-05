Kinkhabwala: ‘Several’ QB-Needy Teams Say Justin Fields Is ‘In The Mix For Them’

Justin Fields surprised a lot of people during his six starts in 2024. He won four of those games and showed much improvement compared to his first three years with the Chicago Bears. As he’s set to hit free agency next week, his value is much higher than last offseason. There are several teams around the league looking for help at the position. With that in mind, it is no surprise that CBS Sports’ Aditi Kinkhabwala has heard of several teams interested in Fields.

“There’s gonna be a market for him [Justin Fields],” Kinkhabwala said on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday. “Last week I talked to several general managers of quarterback-needy teams who are definitely saying that Justin Fields is in the mix for them.”

Based on the lack of talent at the position in both free agency and the draft, it makes sense that Fields has a large market. In free agency, he’s really the only young player with potential. Teams know exactly what they’re getting from players like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. Sam Darnold did have an incredible 2024 season, but he remains more of a question mark. With Fields, there’s more hope for further development than either of those three options.

Kinkhabwala mentions she spoke to these GMs last week, which presumably would have been at the Combine in Indianapolis. Rumors always fly at this time of year, and smokescreens are a thing, especially with the draft looming in the future. Even with all of that considered, it’s not hard to see why Fields’ market would be expansive.

Still, Kinkhabwala thinks it makes sense for Fields to return to Pittsburgh.

“He’s [Justin Fields] coming back to an offense he’s familiar with,” Kinkhabwala said. “He’s coming back to a staff that believes in him, and believes he can take another step and wants to help him take another step.”

Kinkabwala’s suggestion that the Steelers believe in Justin Fields is consistent with what we’ve heard from ESPN’s Louis Riddick. He claimed offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is fond of the young quarterback.

However, the Steelers may have to fight to keep him. The New York Jets might take a crack at him once the new league year begins. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants also have needs at the position. Even the Indianapolis Colts are looking to add competition for Anthony Richardson.

Fortunately, these answers will reveal themselves soon, especially in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will want to figure out their quarterback situation before free agency begins. Until they do, the chances of Justin Fields landing elsewhere will only grow.