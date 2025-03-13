Kenneth Gainwell Excited To Talk Pass Protection With Jaylen Warren: ‘Can’t Wait To Get In His Ear’

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren has earned a reputation as one of the best pass-blocking running backs in the league. He took over as Pittsburgh’s third-down back early in his rookie season in 2022, but with him expected to take on more of a feature back role in 2025, the Steelers signed RB Kenneth Gainwell, who worked as a third-down back for most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. During his introductory press conference, Gainwell said he’s excited to talk to Warren about pass protection and see how they can help each other.

“He like it, I love it. I love it outta him too. I can’t wait to get in his ear and see some techniques that he have and some that I can too my game and some things I can add to his game and make each other better,” Gainwell said Thursday via the team’s YouTube channel. “If I can protect the quarterback, we can win more.”

While Warren is still going to be tasked with protecting the passer, his third-down duties could be lightened this season with him expected to work more on early downs. Gainwell is a strong pass catcher and blocker who could easily slide into that role, and he and Warren can make each other better in all facets, including pass protection.

Even with Saquon Barkley, the Eagles relied on Gainwell in a third-down role often last season, and he’s a physical player in all facets of the game, which should bode well for him as a blocker. He also had two tackles on kick return in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Steelers’ quarterback options seemingly down to Aaron Rodgers and potentially a reunion with Russell Wilson, protecting the quarterback will be paramount since neither of them have a lot of mobility, especially Rodgers.

Pass protection from the backfield will be key and bringing in someone who embraces that role and can excel at it in Kenneth Gainwell is a good move for the Steelers. Adding him to a backfield with another quality pass protector in Warren should give the Steelers’ quarterback, whoever it may be, more time to throw and, like Gainwell said, help them win more games.