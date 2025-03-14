Kaboly: Steelers ‘Somewhat In The Dark’ On Aaron Rodgers Decision, Russell Wilson Plan B

It’s Aaron Rodgers’ world, we’re all just living in it.

Entering the second full day of the new league year, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to find themselves in a holding pattern when it comes to the 41-year-old quarterback and four-time NFL MVP. They’re just waiting on a decision as Rodgers is reportedly weighing his options between the Steelers, New York Giants and retirement, though the Minnesota Vikings loom as a potential destination, too.

The Steelers did well to sign Mason Rudolph to a two-year deal Thursday, adding an experienced quarterback to the roster. But the focus remains on Rodgers, according to Pat McAfee Show Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly.

“The Steelers remain ‘somewhat in the dark’ after offering Rodgers a contract during the outset of free agency and are seemingly just fine on waiting for his decision before moving on to Plan B, which is Wilson,” Kaboly writes regarding the team’s QB situation, according to a post on Twitter.

It’s rather ironic that the Steelers are “somewhat in the dark” when it comes to Rodgers, considering his affinity for going on darkness retreats. But it can’t be comforting for the Steelers to be in this holding pattern, awaiting a decision from a 41-year-old quarterback who might be leaning toward retirement, all while seeing some other options at the quarterback position getting signed or drawing significant interest elsewhere, like Wilson.

Wilson, of course, had a visit with the Cleveland Browns Thursday, though that ultimately resulted in no contract. Now, Wilson is heading to New York to visit the Giants, who are also showing interest in Rodgers.

After losing out on Justin Fields and Sam Darnold in free agency, the Steelers have pivoted their focus at quarterback to Rodgers. He is coming off a season with the New York Jets in which he went 5-12 as the starter, which was a disaster as the head coach was fired early in the season. Rodgers also had some public clashes with ownership, and he created more headlines than necessary during appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

On the field in New York, Rodgers showed signs he could still play, especially late in the year. In his final five games of the season, Rodgers had a passer rating of 98.3 and threw for 1,270 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. That included one game of 339 passing yards against the Miami Dolphins and then a four-touchdown game in Week 18 to close out his Jets tenure.

On the year, he finished with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Steelers await his decision. Should Rodgers decide to go with the Giants, potentially land with the Vikings, or retire, the Steelers will need to pivot, and according to Kaboly that Plan B — though it’s more like a Plan D at this point — is Wilson.

Wilson started 11 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024, going 6-5 in the regular season and helping lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs. But in the AFC Wild Card Round, the Steelers were blown out by the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens, 28-14, ending their season with a five-game losing streak in which the offense under Wilson didn’t score more than 17 points in a game down the stretch.

Also, he reportedly clashed with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith late in the year, which could hinder a return to Pittsburgh. The Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported that there could be an issue with coaches in the facility if Wilson returns, though there wouldn’t be an issue with players in the locker room.

“Russ is always trying to be a leader, that’s both offensively and defensively. And so I don’t think the players would have a huge problem with him being back,” Dulac said Thursday. “But there is no question that if that would happen, then Russell and Arthur Smith would have to be put in a room and sat down and told, ‘Look, whatever differences occurred here at the end of the season, you guys better hammer it out, because this is the way it is, and if you don’t, then there’s gonna be a problem.’”

“So I don’t know that the players would have an issue, maybe some of the coaches would have an issue. But I don’t know that it would be a problem internally in the locker room.”

So, the waiting continues. Wilson is out meeting with other teams and seems resigned to the fact that his time in Pittsburgh might be over, while Rodgers is on the beach in Malibu contemplating life, seemingly.

Hopefully some light is shined on the situation — and soon.