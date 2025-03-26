Kaboly ‘A Little Surprised’ Steelers Didn’t Re-Sign Fields Or Wilson, Maybe Never Really Wanted Wilson Back

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said he preferred to re-sign Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Since then, they have signed Mason Rudolph, and Fields and Wilson have signed elsewhere. They have an offer on the table for Aaron Rodgers and are waiting on his response. So how did this happen, and how does it relate to the team’s public position?

Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly admitted he was “a little bit surprised” the Steelers re-signed neither Fields nor Wilson, given the expectations heading into the new league year. “I thought Justin would have had the better opportunity to come back” than Wilson, he said on 93.7 The Fan. “Maybe when they were talking, maybe they never really did have a real belief that they wanted to bring Russell back”.

The latter supposition certainly seems to have merit, given the timeline. The Steelers have been flirting with Rodgers for weeks, while Wilson has remained available. He only signed with the Giants yesterday, having previously also met with the Browns. If the Steelers wanted to re-sign him, he likely would be here now.

“I do believe that Art Rooney [II] did want Justin Fields back”, Kaboly said. “Maybe Fields just didn’t want to come back, and he was Plan A, and you can’t force a guy to come to a place if he wants to go somewhere else and play for a different coach, maybe get a couple more bucks and find a better opportunity”.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets, including $30 million guaranteed. That’s surely more in guarantees the Steelers offered Fields, but it appears they never offered Wilson a contract. We still don’t know what kind of offer they made to Rodgers, either in value or length.

Given that the Steelers actually offered Fields a contract, it’s reasonable to assume he was their top priority, with Wilson being a contingency plan at best. It appears they still viewed him as an option on the table, but only if other avenues fell through. As long as Rodgers remained available, they would wait out Wilson, unless he took another offer. He has finally done so, leaving his former team with basically one route forward.

With neither Justin Fields nor Russell Wilson, the Steelers are in a precarious position at quarterback. Only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are currently under contract, but signing Aaron Rodgers would completely change the quarterback room. Yet for the second year in a row, it marks an entirely new beginning.

“I’m not gonna sit there and say they all lied to us”, Kaboly said about the Steelers re-signing neither Fields nor Wilson. “It turned out to be that way and it didn’t work out. But I think the initial plan was they wanted Justin Fields”. For whatever the reason, the two sides failed to agree to terms. Both parties have moved on, though the Steelers are still waiting on their own resolution.