Kaboly: ’80-Percent If Not More’ Chance Russell Wilson Returns If Steelers Fail To Sign Aaron Rodgers

Four days into the 2025 NFL league year, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation remains riddled with question marks. Aaron Rodgers is seemingly who the Steelers want, but whether he will actually sign with them remains uncertain, especially given a recent report indicating Rodgers has eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. If not Rodgers, beat writer Mark Kaboly remains confident Russell Wilson is the next pivot point.

“I think that’s high,” Kaboly told 93.7 The Fan’s Austin Bechtold Saturday afternoon. “I think that’s 80-percent if not more. If Rodgers goes to the Vikings. I think [Russell Wilson] would walk in here like he was their number one guy. Like, he would be the guy that they always wanted me all along…I mean, what other options do you [Pittsburgh] have? I don’t think they would want to go get Kirk Cousins.”

Despite a decent statistical year, Wilson’s market isn’t terribly hot. Both the Steelers and New York Giants are clearly courting Rodgers as their first choice, and it seemed that Pittsburgh wanted QB Justin Fields to return over Wilson, although that didn’t materialize. Wilson met with the Cleveland Browns this week, but left Cleveland without a deal.

With the market clearly cool on Russell Wilson, it makes the most sense for him to return to Pittsburgh should the Steelers strike out on Rodgers. Wilson developed a good connection with WR George Pickens last year and with the Steelers trading for his good friend and former teammate DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh’s built an offense that suits Wilson’s strengths.

While Wilson wasn’t able to make himself a hot commodity after one year with Pittsburgh, if he truly hopes to play for a few more seasons, returning to Pittsburgh is still the best chance for him to boost his stock. The Giants have a great young wide receiver in Malik Nabers, but overall Pittsburgh’s wide receiver duo of Pickens and Metcalf is better than New York’s of Nabers and Darius Slayton. Additionally, Pittsburgh’s offensive line is young and could potentially take a big leap next year.

Wilson returning to Pittsburgh isn’t the most exciting move, but it makes sense. The Steelers’ other options aren’t ideal, and by giving Wilson more weapons than he had last year, you could squint and see some upside given his ability to throw the deep ball and having two deep ball threats in Pickens and Metcalf.