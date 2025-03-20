Justin Fields Explains Why He Signed With Jets

Leading up to the start of the legal tampering period in the NFL, quarterback Justin Fields was connected heavily to both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, both of whom offered an opportunity to start in 2025 — and potentially beyond.

Ultimately, Fields moved on from the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin, signing a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets with $30 million guaranteed.

He hadn’t done any interviews since leaving the Steelers for the Jets, but on Thursday morning on newyorkjets.com, Fields revealed the reasoning behind why he left the Steelers for the bright lights of New York.

Simply, it was due to new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn.

“I think, No. 1, Coach Glenn,” Fields said regarding why he chose New York, according to newyorkjets.com. “I’ve played against him early in my career. I know how passionate he is about the game, the way he coaches, the way his players play. So I think that was the biggest thing for me.