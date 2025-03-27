Julian Edelman Encourages Aaron Rodgers To Sign ‘As Soon As Possible’ To Build Chemistry With New Team

The wait for Aaron Rodgers is still on. Like the Brandon Aiyuk saga last year, it feels like there’s no end in sight for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rodgers visited Pittsburgh last Friday, and it reportedly went well. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants, taking them out of the Rodgers sweepstakes. All of that should point to Rodgers making a decision soon, but there’s no telling if that will actually happen. Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman wants Rodgers to make a decision quickly so that he doesn’t waste valuable time.

“If I was Aaron Rodgers, I wouldn’t want to get into the same predicament as I got into with the Jets,” Edelman said Thursday on his Dudes on Dudes podcast. “You get there kind of late, you don’t really practice that much, and all of a sudden, the season comes out and we’re not looking like we need to be looking because we’re not on the same page.

“Wherever he’s gonna sign, I would sign as soon as possible so you can learn the players around the team that you’re gonna be playing with. If you watch last year, on the Jets, I think Week 8 on, Aaron Rodgers played pretty damn good football. That’s because he started to learn his players, I feel.”

Edelman makes a good point. While Rodgers was already in his second season with the Jets last year, he didn’t attend many of their offseason activities. The year before that was his first with the team, and an Achilles injury knocked him out for basically the entire season.

That probably meant he needed those reps with his teammates more than he previously did. That’s a major injury, and at his age, it was always going to be tough for Rodgers to bounce back. The first half of his 2024 season was shaky, and part of that could be because he needed more time practicing in the offseason. He was much better during the second half of 2024.

Rodgers seems content taking his time before making a decision about his future. That’s fair to an extent. This could be his last year in the NFL. It’s easy to understand why he would want to consider all possibilities. However, the rest of the NFL isn’t stopping just because Rodgers hasn’t made a decision.

At this point, it feels like the Steelers are Rodgers’ only remaining option. The Giants were the only other team that reportedly had interest in him. Unless he wants to wait and see if another opportunity appears, Rodgers might have to go to Pittsburgh.

If he wants to wait until after the draft to choose his next team, the Steelers might be better off putting him in their rearview mirror.

While offseason activities haven’t started yet, Edelman is correct that Rodgers could benefit from every bit of time he could spend with a new time. There’s a lot involved with joining a new team. He’d need to learn Arthur Smith’s offense, develop a relationship with his new teammates, and learn how he fits in Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like anything is going to speed Rodgers up.