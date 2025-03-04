Jordan Reid Sends Pair Of Longhorns To Steelers In ESPN Two-Round Mock Draft

Jordan Reid’s latest mock draft for ESPN starts with a bang as he has the New York Giants trading up to No. 1 overall to select QB Cam Ward. By the time the Pittsburgh Steelers were on the clock at No. 21, some of the top defensive linemen were already gone in this mock draft. Reid had them addressing their second-biggest need with help at wide receiver.

With the 21st pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select…Texas WR Matthew Golden.

“Besides sporadic flash plays from George Pickens, the Steelers’ wide receivers were inconsistent in 2024. One of the biggest risers throughout the college season, Golden took advantage of his only season at Texas with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns,” Reid wrote. “He’s a sure-handed target, capable of hauling in passes well outside of his frame…His 4.29-second 40 shows that Golden can win in all three levels of the field, too. He’s the consistent target the Steelers currently lack.”

Golden would have the potential to transform the Steelers’ WR room from one of the weakest in the league to one of the most intriguing. Pickens had a decent season last year despite the late-season injury and not having a ton of help in the WR room. They also have Roman Wilson set to make an impact after being out for most of 2024 and Calvin Austin III, who had a mini-breakout season.

Whoever ends up being the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2025 would have a much better setup for success with Golden in the mix.

Golden confirmed that he had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. He was one of several top receivers the team showed interest in, and his eye-popping 40-yard dash puts him in strong position to be one of the top three receivers off the board.

The Steelers may have missed out on Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolen in this mock, but there are still plenty of impact defensive linemen available well into the second round. Reid tossed out a new name that some may be unfamiliar with.

With the 52nd overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select… Texas DL Alfred Collins.

“Collins checks a lot of the boxes the Steelers want in their defensive linemen,” Reid wrote. “At 6-foot-6, 332 pounds, he is an A+ run defender and sturdy at the point of attack, and he maximizes the impact of his 34⅝-inch arm length.”

In five years at Texas, Collins recorded 141 total tackles, seven sacks, one interception, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and 18 tackles for loss.

Collins is another prospect who had a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine last week. He certainly looks the part, and he could give the Steelers flexibility to move guys around along the defensive front. GM Omar Khan said Keeanu Benton can play anywhere, and Collins’ size and arm length should allow him to do the same.

He compared himself to Chris Jones at the Combine. That is obviously a lofty comparison, but he has the size and some of the tools to develop into an impact player for the Steelers’ defensive front.

