Jaguars Plan To Release WR Christian Kirk; Will Steelers Again Show Interest?

A potential free-agent wide receiver target for the Steelers is now available, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to release WR Christian Kirk, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jaguars plan to release veteran WR Christian Kirk, per source. pic.twitter.com/h5zYXuUElD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2025

Kirk was rumored to be someone that the Steelers were targeting ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, but he suffered a broken collarbone in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers that ended his season early. Kirk finished 2024 with 27 receptions for 379 yards and one touchdown.

After four years with the Arizona Cardinals, Kirk signed with the Jaguars ahead of the 2022 season and had a breakout year, going over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, with the Jaguars making it to the AFC Divisional Round. That season was the best of his career, as he pulled in 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed that campaign up with 57 receptions for 787 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games after he suffered a season-ending core muscle injury in Week 13.

The recent injury history is worth noting, and Kirk also missed time early in his career due to ankle and foot injuries. But he would offer some versatility, as he’s worked both in the slot and out wide during his career, finishing 2024 with 262 slot snaps and 74 out wide. He’s probably better suited to play the slot though, and while the Steelers do have Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, adding a reliable veteran like Kirk would make sense to try and upgrade the passing attack.

Pittsburgh will have options to improve their receiver room in free agency. The big name available is Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, but he’s coming off an ankle injury. Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins also could be of interest to the Steelers, but Christian Kirk is a little bit younger at 28 years old. Given Pittsburgh’s interest in him during the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they circled back and tried to sign him now that he’s a free agent.

The recent injuries could also impact Kirk’s market a bit, and the Steelers may be able to get him on more of a team-friendly deal if that’s the case. The Steelers wide receiver room has to improve, and while the team tried to upgrade it last season with players like Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller, no one really emerged as a No. 2 threat at the position, and adding to the room through free agency with a proven veteran is likely to occur. Christian Kirk makes sense with Pittsburgh’s prior interest and his skill set, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pittsburgh have interest in him again.