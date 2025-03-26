‘It’s Brutal’: Former Steelers OL James Daniels Reflects On Achilles Tear During Contract Year

Former Steelers OL James Daniels likely knew going into the 2024 season that he was heading elsewhere the following offseason. He told reporters the Steelers informed him they would not extend his contract, and their draft moves telegraphed intentions to move on.

That only made his Achilles tear even more painful, adding another layer of uncertainty to his future. If the Steelers would not bring him back, Daniels would have to convince someone else of his abilities. Going into his eighth NFL season, he has an established resume, but he is still rehabbing. Having suffered the injury early in the year, he knows it could be worse, though.

“To be honest, obviously, Achilles injury in a contract year, the quality I played last year, honestly, it’s brutal”, Daniles admitted, via the Dolphins’ YouTube channel—the team with whom he signed this offseason. “There’s no shortcut. That’s a tough thing to happen, especially going into a contract year. But I’m lucky that I have a supportive wife. My two cats at home, I got to spend way more time in Wisconsin”.

Reportedly, Daniels did not hang around the Steelers’ facilities much after his season-ending injury. He basically confirmed that in the comment above, and it’s not a surprise. When he went down, that was essentially the end of his Steelers career. Now he’s ready to move on with the Dolphins but first must return to full health.

“Obviously, yes, it’s tough, and it’s a hard injury to come back from. But I have good [physical therapists]. I’ve been working hard”, Daniels said. “Luckily, I have been rehabbing since the first week of October, not rehabbing since, like, January or February”. He added that he will be “fully healthy” for the Dolphins when the regular season begins.

A 2018 second-round pick, James Daniels played the last three seasons with the Steelers. Now going into Year 8, he is still only 27 years old. With 5,571 career offensive snaps under his belt, he has a nice combination of experience and youth. Still, his injury likely knocked his price tag down.

In 2022, the Steelers signed Daniels to a three-year, $26.5 million contract, with an $8.83 million APY value. The contract he signed with the Dolphins was slightly less than that, three years for $24 million. Given his level of play, the only conclusion one can draw is that his health status diminished his earnings potential.

If Daniels plays sufficiently well, of course, he could be in line for a big extension in two years at 29 years of age. Unfortunately for the Steelers, his injury also damaged their compensatory-pick potential. As things stand, he should only net his former team a sixth-round pick in 2026. But they are projected to receive a third-round pick for Dan Moore Jr., so perhaps it’s hard to overly complain.