‘It’s Aaron Rodgers Or Bust’: Mark Schlereth Believes Steelers Have ‘No Choices’ Outside Of Former MVP

The wait for Aaron Rodgers continues. Pittsburgh Steelers fans might be sick of the team not having a starting quarterback, but the organization seems content to wait. They signed Mason Rudolph, so their quarterback room isn’t completely empty. However, the options outside of Rodgers aren’t great. Former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth believes the Steelers need to continue waiting for Rodgers because of how rough the free agent quarterback market is currently.

“When your choices are Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, maybe trade for Kirk Cousins and spend all that money on Kirk who didn’t have a great year last year, and Aaron Rodgers, and that’s the choices you have,” Schlereth said Tuesday on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. “It just goes to show you that there are no choices.

“It’s Aaron Rodgers or bust, if you think you have a chance to maybe do something if you’re a quarterback away.”

Based on their trade for DK Metcalf, the Steelers seem to think they can still be competitive. They might feel like they’re only a quarterback away, although they do have other flaws.

Outside of Rodgers, there aren’t many quality starting quarterbacks left in free agency. Winston is likely too turnover-prone to be on the Steelers’ radar. They had Wilson last year, and it seems like they don’t love the idea of bringing him back. Trading for Cousins feels complicated. Schlereth might be correct that hoping Rodgers signs with them is the only choice the Steelers can make.

On the other hand, it’s not like Rodgers is the same player he once was. He is a four-time MVP, but it’s severely unlikely that he can reach those heights again. Father Time was already wearing him down, and an Achilles injury in 2023 didn’t help.

Towards the end of the 2024 season, Rodgers did seem more like his old self. Of the remaining quarterbacks the Steelers can choose from, he’s probably the best. There probably isn’t a huge gap between them, though. It’s doubtful that Rodgers would make the Steelers a Super Bowl contender.

Could they finally win a playoff game if they signed Rodgers? Even that’s slightly questionable. The AFC is home to many powerhouses, and the AFC North is a gauntlet as well. The Steelers have other weaknesses besides quarterback.

It’s also unclear how Rodgers would fit in Pittsburgh. He’s a controversial figure. The truth is likely that Rodgers is the best of the rest at this point in his career. Expecting him to immediately elevate the Steelers’ offense might be asking for too much.