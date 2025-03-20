‘It Sells Itself’: Chad Johnson Thinks Steelers’ Prestige Should Entice Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is taking his time making a decision about his future. Although the Minnesota Vikings reportedly don’t plan on pursuing Rodgers, it doesn’t feel like that’s put him in any rush. That’s to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ detriment. They’re left wondering if Rodgers will pick them or the New York Giants. It doesn’t seem like Cam Heyward plans on making any hard recruiting pitch to the four-time NFL MVP. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson agrees that the Steelers shouldn’t have to sell themselves to Rodgers.

“There are certain teams, you look at the logo on the helmet, they don’t need no help,” Johnson said recently on his podcast, Nightcap. “They don’t need no recruiting pitch. The product sells itself. I always use that example of Blue Magic in the movie American Gangster with Denzel Washington. The product sells itself. The Steelers historic franchise, them stars on the side of the helmet, it sells itself.”

It’s true that the Steelers are one of the NFL’s most prestigious franchises. They’ve won six Super Bowls, and they haven’t had a losing season since 2003. Their decorated history has been a draw for players in the past.

That might not work with Rodgers, though. He’s 41 years old and near the end of his career. His main goal is likely to compete for a championship. The Steelers have a strong history, but the past few years have been a little uglier. They haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season, and that could scare Rodgers off.

That’s why he might have preferred going to the Vikings. They were one of the best teams in the league last year with Sam Darnold under center. Rodgers could take them over the top. With the Steelers, it’s tough to say if he’d compete for a Super Bowl.

In Pittsburgh, the standard is the standard. That’s what Mike Tomlin likes to say, but recently, the standard has lost some of its shine. The Steelers haven’t lived up to the standard. It might not be enough anymore to use their history as a selling point for free agents, especially veterans like Rodgers.

However, it’s not like Rodgers’ other options are great, either. The Giants have been worse than the Steelers. If he’s forced to choose between those two teams, the Steelers might be more appealing. At this point, the decision is totally up to Rodgers. There might not be a recruiting pitch the Steelers can throw at him that will sway him. He seems content waiting and thinking on his next move.