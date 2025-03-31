Is Mike Tomlin Blowing Smoke About Steelers’ Non-Aaron Rodgers Quarterback Options?

Is Mike Tomlin just blowing smoke about the Steelers’ quarterback options outside of Aaron Rodgers?

To hear Mike Tomlin talk about Aaron Rodgers’ recent visit with the Steelers, it was just a friendly meeting. They are merely doing their due diligence exploring every avenue, having no clue where they truly wish to be. Of course, he didn’t acknowledge reports that they have had an offer on the table for weeks now but never mind.

Obviously, the Steelers can’t count on having Rodgers until he signs a contract. Unless or until they reach that point, Tomlin would be wise to be as flexible with his verbiage as possible. After all, there is no incentive for the Steelers to be all-in on any one quarterback who isn’t under contract in public comments. In fact, it really wouldn’t make any sense, at all.

But what a team should say and what the reality is often diverge, which is likely the case here. If Tomlin loses out on Rodgers, then the Steelers obviously have to pursue another course. They can move forward with Mason Rudolph, but they still need another quarterback, anyway.

The way Tomlin framed Rodgers’ visit clearly downplayed the Steelers’ all-in approach. Maybe they aren’t quite all-in, but they are certainly in the deep end of the pool. They won’t fool anybody if they mean to convince people that Aaron Rodgers isn’t very clearly and unambiguously the Steelers’ current Plan A at quarterback. The fact that one or more Plan As already came and went only makes the current top plan even more urgent.

At least, this is how things read from the outside, piecing together a picture based on scattered reports. Mike Tomlin did acknowledge that the Steelers had a lengthy and productive meeting with Aaron Rodgers, so we have that. He didn’t say that they offered him a contract, but of course he wouldn’t volunteer that, nor confirm it.

Is there any chance that some other development would shift the Steelers off Rodgers? What if Kirk Cousins decided to waive his no-trade clause to be a part of the Steelers? What if they found that it was workable to trade up for Shedeur Sanders? What if they fell in love with Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe at 21? What if any of these things are true—would they supplant Rodgers as the Steelers’ preference?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.