Is DK Metcalf Worth Trading Steelers’ Third-Round Pick?

Is DK Metcalf worth the Steelers’ third-round pick?

The Steelers need a wide receiver, and Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has asked for a trade. Seattle is willing to oblige, and reportedly at least one team is willing to part with a third-round pick. By no means am I suggesting that the Steelers are that team—but should they be?

Unlike the situation with Deebo Samuel, Metcalf is undoubtedly looking for a new contract. If the Steelers are willing to trade for him, they have to be willing to give him a fat new deal. So not only do they have to please the Seahawks, they have to please the player, too.

Of course, when a player requests a trade, he obviously wants to go to a better situation. If he were with the Steelers, DK Metcalf would be a co-No. 1 with George Pickens, at worst, I imagine. He has produced consistently throughout his career and is still only 27 years old. Over six seasons, he has 438 catches for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. Last season in 15 games, he caught 66 for 992 and 5. He did also fumble twice, with nine in his career.

The Steelers are in the market for a receiver, and Metcalf has an obvious connection if they re-sign Russell Wilson. Trades cannot be official until the start of the new league year, so one imagines they will know who their quarterback is before anything happens. Officially, anyway, since we all know teams can iron out a trade in advance.

But should the Steelers be willing to trade draft resources, even a pick as high as one in the third round, for DK Metcalf? With Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk, and others already available and likely to be available, it’s hard to argue. They will have options—but that doesn’t mean Metcalf isn’t the best option, especially if Russ is cooking.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.