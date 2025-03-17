Interview: Virginia Tech EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland Is Ready To Do Whatever It Takes To Succeed

Virginia Tech EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland is one of the most productive pass rushers in the draft. Over the last two seasons at Virginia Tech, Powell-Ryland registered 25.5 sacks, including 16.5 sacks in 2024. But his path to the 2025 NFL Draft hasn’t been without challenges. Powell-Ryland grew up in Portsmouth, Va., which has a violent crime rate 127% above the national average, per Area Vibes. During his podium session at the NFL Combine, Powell-Ryland acknowledged the challenges that he faced to get to this point.

“Coming from Portsmouth, Virginia, it was a definite challenge. Growing up, where I’m from, not a lot of people make it out from where I’m from,” Powell-Ryland said.

Productive in 2023 at Virginia Tech with 9.5 sacks, Powell-Ryland really ascended in 2024, bringing down the quarterback 16 times. He said that there wasn’t any specific part of his game that improved, but rather he took parts of his overall game he felt could be better and expanded on them.

“I’ll say just really my overall game. Just not being the same person I was last year, trying to define the things that I did that I feel I can do a lot better on. Just going out there and continuing the little things from my game.”

Antwaun Powell-Ryland said the team that drafts him won’t regret it.

“They’re definitely getting a great guy on and off the field. A disciplined player, winning off the field, and just a positive guy overall. Great locker room guy, I can adapt to anything, very versatile,” he said. “So anything really, whatever I need to do to be on the team, I’m here.”

He began playing football in eighth grade, and once he transitioned full-time to defensive end in high school, he said he started to watch tape of two of the best pass rushers in the league in Von Miller and Khalil Mack.

“Those two definitely, growing up in high school, becoming a [defensive end], I would watch those guys a lot, almost every day,” he said, “just trying to model my game after them.”

Antwaun Powell-Ryland could wind up being a Day 2 pick, but with the Steelers currently having an opening at their No. 4 OLB, Powell-Ryland could be an interesting name to watch, especially if he winds up falling. He had an informal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine, and his sack production certainly draws some attention. He’s got a lot of speed off the edge, and he said that he likes to utilize a spin move to counteract teams that overplay and are focused on the speed aspect of his game.

While he may not wind up with the Steelers if they prioritize other positions early in the draft, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Powell-Ryland thrive at the next level. He’s already overcome a lot to get to this point, and his work ethic and personality should help him assimilate nicely into any locker room and find success in the NFL.