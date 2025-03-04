Interview: Texas DT Alfred Collins Talks Underrated Athleticism, Interest From Steelers

In a deep defensive line class, the field seems to be narrowing for the Pittsburgh Steelers media when it comes to the DL prospects worth keeping an eye on. But with Omar Khan saying that Keeanu Benton can play “anywhere” along the d-line, that opens up the possibility for different body types and different approaches for addressing the position. Texas DT Alfred Collins is a name that Steelers fans should familiarize themselves with.

Measuring in at 6055, 332 pounds with 34 5/8-inch arms, Collins has the size and length to hold up anywhere across the defensive front. He has the size and track record of stopping the run, and that is something the Steelers desperately need after the final month of the 2024 season.

Collins wasn’t always that size, but he’s managed to continually get bigger and stronger throughout his time in college.

“This past season, I was around 330, 325. Season before that 320,” Collins said during his media availability at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

He said 330 or 335 is his ideal play weight in the NFL, which is 50 or 55 pounds heavier than when he entered college.

“I was 280, basketball player,” Collins said.

His basketball background will serve him well along the defensive line. The quick feet and athleticism that comes with playing basketball are great traits for getting the best of offensive linemen and becoming a disruptive force on a defensive front.

He gets that basketball athleticism from his mom, who was an elite basketball player for the Texas Longhorns in the 1990s, scoring 17.1 points per game in her senior season.

Her athlete’s mentality was instilled in him from a young age.

“If you put your mind on something, you could do anything you want,” Collins said of lessons learned from his mother. “She always tells me don’t start something you won’t finish. So that’s why I went back my fifth year to finish my degree.”

Collins completed his Human Dimensions of Organizations degree and made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll multiple times in the process.

In his five seasons at Texas, Collins recorded 141 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interceptions, 12 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus also charted 78 pressures for Collins throughout his collegiate career.

PFF also charted him as playing over 120 snaps as an A-gap, B-gap, and over-tackle defender in 2024. He was as versatile as ever in his final season at Texas.

Collins feels that because of his size, his athleticism is underrated.

“I would say what gets overlooked would be how athletic I could be,” he said. “I know I look big, but I feel like I’m pretty athletic.”

He didn’t compete in every drill to prove that athleticism, but he did jump a 26-inch vertical and an 8-foot broad jump. Neither number is all that impressive, but he was also one of the biggest defensive linemen in attendance. He should be participating in more drills at his Texas Pro Day.

Collins was asked how he would describe his play style.

“Aggressive, fast, smart, and physical,” he said.

He compared his play style to Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro DT Chris Jones.

“I watch Chris Jones, I feel like we have somewhat of the same body type and he’s a great player,” Collins said. “I want to be great in the league, too.”

He confirmed that the Steelers showed interest in him at the Combine with a formal meeting that took place. He could be just what the doctor ordered to shore up the leaky run defense and he has the size, tools, and athleticism to be much more than just a run stuffer at the next level.

