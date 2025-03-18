Interview: Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner Talks Ideal Fit, Meeting With Steelers

With the lack of a splash signing in free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers sent a clear signal that they will shift their attention to the 2025 NFL Draft to secure the future of the defensive line. They have shown interest in the position throughout the entire pre-draft process, including a heavy focus on the DL group at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl this year. One intriguing player who could fit what the Steelers look for is Texas A&M DL Shemar Turner.

Turner was scheduled to attend the Senior Bowl, but he didn’t participate. During his appearance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Turner clarified what made that decision.

“A stress fracture in my leg,” Turner told me during his combine media session. “Lingering pain from the season, never really let it fully heal. Tried to run on it and exercise on it for Combine drills and stuff. Really didn’t do good, so got off of it.”

Turner confirmed he would work out at his Pro Day on March 27th. The Steelers should have some heavy hitters at that Pro Day, with multiple intriguing defensive linemen and edge players set to work out for the Aggies.

Turner spent all four of his college seasons at Texas A&M. Throughout that time, he totally transformed his body before finally settling on his ideal play weight.

“Being moved inside; had a talk with Coach Tony [Jared-Eddie] about me being a really good three-tech player and an NFL three-tech, so need to put some weight on,” Turner said. “Last year, between 306 and 296. The year before that, 270. Right now, 293 or 294.”

He feels that he is roughly at his ideal play weight and that three-tech is likely his best fit in the NFL.

“For how athletic I am, for how strong I am at 290, I feel like I’m a real advantage on the inside,” Turner said. “A guard is really going to have a problem with me in the league.”

Across four seasons, Turner had 10 total sacks, 24 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and a pass defensed. He played most of his 2024 snaps in the B-gap but has experience playing both over tackle and in the A-gap.

Turner measured in at the combine at 6031, 290 pounds with 33 5/8-inch arms. He is a little shorter than the Steelers typically draft at the position, but he makes up for it with overall length. His most productive season in 2023 was primarily as an end aligned over and outside the tackle.

He builds everything off of his length and winning with power.

“My long arm. Everything is off power,” Turner said. “I feel like my long arm is really, really good.”

On the other hand, he knows he still needs to work on developing some other moves.

“Really just honing in on one or two moves and one or two counters and just getting really, really good at them,” he said.

If he had to make his pitch to an NFL team about why they should draft him, he said it would come down to his mindset.

“I’m really resilient, man. I can really do whatever I put my mind to,” he said. “It’s more mental than physical.”

Turner confirmed that he had formally met with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the combine. Teams only get a limited number of these formal meetings, but it was no surprise that they were interested, given that he didn’t make it to the all-star games.

“They hard nose; they love football,” Turner said of the meeting with the Steelers. “It’s football, football, football. They going to preach it.”

He didn’t provide much information about meeting Mike Tomlin, but he said, “I loved him, bro.”

Although he prefers to play three-tech, he has experience playing both, and the Steelers could find that attractive. Guys like Cam Heyward spend a lot of their time inside anyway in the different defensive packages. Turner could be an intriguing option that hasn’t gotten much buzz in this process.