Interview: Potential Steelers 1st Round Pick WR Matthew Golden Talks What Separates Him From Everyone Else

Although this year’s wide receiver class isn’t considered as strong as previous years, the talent at the top is appealing to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to their interest in the position group at the NFL Combine. GM Omar Khan mentioned that improving the WR corps this offseason is a priority for the team, meaning they will likely invest in the position via free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. One name Pittsburgh could consider earlier in the draft is Texas WR Matthew Golden, who mentioned that he had a formal interview with the Steelers at the NFL Combine.

Matthew Golden had a strong 2024 season at Texas, posting a career-best 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Golden nearly doubled his previous career high in receiving yards as a junior, and he credits that to biding his time and being ready when his number was called.

“It was just the ball finding me at the right time,” Golden told the media. “Staying consistent and keeping my head down until my opportunity was granted to me. I tried to do my best to contribute to the team when the ball wasn’t finding me.”

When you look at Matthew Golden’s tape, you see a well-rounded receiver who emphasizes his route running and can make splash plays down the field in the passing game. He’s a big play threat who can take the top off the defense with verified 4.29 speed, but he can also make plays above the rim as a contested-catch specialist for only standing 5110, 191 pounds.

“I would say my route running and the catch point for me,” Golden said regarding his skill set at the NFL Combine. “Being able to attack the ball wherever the ball is and being able to play inside and outside.”

While being a smaller receiver, Matthew Golden plays much bigger than his listed size suggests and has the experience of lining up out wide as well as in the slot. He closely resembles other smaller receivers who dominated in the league, including Greg Jennings and former Steeler Santonio Holmes, and has the chance to be lightning in a bottle for an offense.

When asked about what separates him from other receivers in this draft class, Golden mentioned his mental acumen for the game and how he combines the mental and physical on the field to make plays.

“Just understanding the game all-around,” Golden said. “Seeing what defense they’re in and how the corner is going to play. Being able to run your routes full-speed with tempo and just be on-point with the quarterback.”

Matthew Golden is projected to go somewhere on Day 1 or early on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning that Pittsburgh would likely have to make him their first-round draft choice to secure him. Golden would bring more of a route runner to the team and be able to play in all phases of the field like a more athletic Diontae Johnson, forming a formidable, youthful duo between him and George Pickens if he were to wear Black and Gold.

