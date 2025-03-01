Interview: Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins Ready To Carry The Load As Feature Back

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins took center stage for the Buckeyes during their National Championship run, carrying the ball 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns while chipping in two receptions for 21 yards and a score in the National Championship against Notre Dame. Combine that with the rest of the playoffs, and he found the end zone seven times during the Buckeyes’ biggest games.

Though he’ll be best remembered for his time in Columbus, he had nothing but praise for the team that first took a chance on him, beginning his career at Ole Miss before transferring ahead of the 2024 season.

“I really appreciated the opportunity at Ole Miss,” Judkins told me at the NFL Combine. “I think that they offered me back in the ninth grade. I had a lot of recruitment, and my great relationship with Coach Kiffin and Coach Smith led me to make that commitment. So I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Judkins split time with fellow Ohio State RB and hopeful draftee TreVeyon Henderson, each going over 1,000 rushing yards on the season. While the two made up a formidable 1-2 punch, Judkins quickly quenched doubts about whether he could be a bellcow back at the next level.

“That’s something that I already did,” Judkins said regarding a feature-back role. “So coming into college, my freshman and sophomore year, I was the main guy running for 1,500 yards in back-to-back seasons. So that won’t be an issue.”

As a true freshman in 2022, Judkins carried the ball 275 times for 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 15 receptions for 132 yards and a score. He followed that up with a similar performance in 2023, toting the rock 271 times for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns while chipping in 22 receptions for 149 yards and two scores.

Standing 6-0 and nearly 220 pounds, Judkins has the size, athleticism, and youth on his side to be one of the next great runners in the league. He’ll be the first one to tell you that, too.

“I’m a bigger guy with size, speed, vision, elusiveness, and power to run between the tackles and outside and have naturally great hands,” Judkins said. “Any running back that can do what I do at my size, that’s something special.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a formal meeting with Judkins, making him one of nearly a dozen running backs they held official meetings with at the Combine. Likely a Friday night selection, Pittsburgh will have to use a second or third-rounder to draft Judkins.

Should Najee Harris walk in free agency, this running back draft class would be a good one to utilize to find his replacement. Quinshon Judkins could be that guy. He has the measurables and experience as a feature back, but he has also shown to work well in a committee should he split the load with Jaylen Warren as a rookie in Pittsburgh.