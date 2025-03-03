Interview: Michigan CB Will Johnson Talks Battles With Roman Wilson, Interest From Steelers

Depending on how free agency goes next week, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have the cornerback position pretty high on their list of priorities in the 2025 NFL Draft. You could argue other positions are more important, but if certain elite players fall and the value meets a position of need, it would be hard to pass up on the opportunity. One of those players is Michigan CB Will Johnson.

Measuring in at 6016 and 194 pounds, Johnson was one of the most productive players in the nation over the last three seasons at the cornerback position. He had nine interceptions with three returned for touchdowns in 32 total games. He credits that production with his preparation off the field.

“That all comes from preparation, film studying and trusting my technique,” Johnson said during his media availability at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Some of that can also be attributed to his time spent as a wide receiver before he transitioned to cornerback full time.

“I think it helped me a lot, just knowing of certain releases. There’s only a certain amount of things they can do,” Johnson said. “Reading body language, and then just having those ball skills and naturally go get that ball out of the air.”

At Michigan, Johnson had the benefit of playing under Jim Harbaugh for two seasons. He also had the benefit of practicing against several highly drafted players. One of those players who made him better every day was Steelers WR Roman Wilson.

“He’s a speedy guy, so I always challenged myself to go against him,” Johnson said. “Smaller speedy guys, those are the most challenging guys to go against. He did a lot of great things at Michigan.”

He also played with several players in the league, like fellow Michigan CB Mike Sainristil from the 2024 NFL Draft.

“That’s my guy. He’s taught me a lot of things,” Johnson said. “Just how to carry myself, how to work on and off the field.”

Mike Tomlin often talks about the difference in readiness associated with players who play at premier college programs. Being coached by an NFL coach as well as playing with and against NFL-caliber competition should have Johnson ready to hit the ground running.

Johnson suffered a turf toe injury that held him out of play over the final games of the 2024 season, and he didn’t work out at the Combine as a result. Someone asked him about one of the media’s knocks on him, which is his perceived lack of long speed to keep up with fast receivers like Wilson.

“Have you ever seen somebody run away from me?” Johnson said in response.

He clearly doesn’t see his long speed as an issue, and he will have a chance to prove that at his Pro Day later in the process. Regardless of what he runs, the tape doesn’t lie and Johnson has three years of excellent film out there.

One of the other knocks based on his Combine measurements is the 30 1/8-inch arms. That is on the shorter end, but Johnson makes up for it with his technique. He likens his game to Pat Surtain II, who just won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

“That’s a guy I’ve always looked at,” Johnson said. “Since I was in high school, middle school, and he was in college. I think both of us are very technical. That’s a big part of our game and being poised and being patient and things like that.”

Johnson confirmed a formal meeting with the Steelers at the Combine. He was one of several top corners that the Steelers met with, so they are at least preparing for the possibility of selecting one over their first two picks of the draft. If free agency doesn’t break their way, Johnson could be an intriguing option to pair with Joey Porter Jr. to shore up the secondary for years to come.

Check out our full scouting report on Johnson below.