Insider Still Bets On Aaron Rodgers Signing With Steelers

The free-agent quarterback situation in the NFL is waiting for the next domino to fall. At this point, that domino is former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. Will he sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers? Will he stay in New Jersey, this time with the New York Giants? Or is he truly holding out hope for a good offer from the Minnesota Vikings?

The Steelers seem content to wait out Rodgers. If he does get that offer from the Vikings, the Steelers will likely turn to QB Russell Wilson, who finished 2024 as the Steelers’ starter.

But ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on Monday’s episode of the Dan Patrick Show that he still thinks Rodgers will end up in Pittsburgh. The main reason is Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy.

“All their moves, especially with two big offensive line signings says we’re all in on J.J. McCarthy and his development,” said Fowler. “Like what they told me, he’s already proven he’s going to be their franchise guy… They’re convinced of that, and so they’re just only willing to go so far. I’d be surprised if Rodgers is there. I still think he’ll be, if I had to bet right now, a Pittsburgh Steeler.”

The Vikings drafted McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They moved on from QB Kirk Cousins and were primed to make McCarthy the starter in 2024. But he suffered a torn meniscus during the Vikings’ preseason opener, which ended his rookie season. But the team is still high on their top-10 draft pick, and that makes all the sense in the world. They probably want insurance, which is why they haven’t ruled out signing Rodgers. But they still want to see McCarthy ascend to the starting position.

So, while Aaron Rodgers would love to follow the Brett Favre career arc, a big deal might just not be in the cards for him in Minnesota. Perhaps the Steelers know that and feel like they are in the driver’s seat. After all, they are a consistent playoff contender and just added WR DK Metcalf this offseason. Pittsburgh is certainly a good destination for a quarterback right now.

I just wonder how much Jeremy Fowler would be willing to bet on Aaron Rodgers signing with the Steelers at this point. Because this situation is dragging on longer than most people, outside of Rodgers, would like.