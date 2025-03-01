Insider: Steelers Will Be Making ‘Interesting Changes’

Nothing like a vague midnight tweet to sum up what a week at the NFL Combine is like. Though light on details and big on mystery, NFL insider Josina Anderson dropped this cryptic tweet about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming plans.

“Still here in Indy at the Scouting Combine having conversations. Sounds like tje #Steelers are going to have some interesting changes. Will keep you posted.”

What those changes mean is anyone’s guess until Anderson follows up or the team starts making actual moves. So far, much of the offseason has felt status quo. Pittsburgh wants to re-sign one of their 2024 starters in Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. They missed out on the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes while trade momentum for WR Deebo Samuel seems headed elsewhere.

The coaching staff remains largely intact with only two positional coaches exiting, the Steelers hiring former assistant Gerald Alexander and ex-Pitt Panther Scott McCurley as replacements. Even RB Najee Harris still has a chance to return.

Of course, the Steelers still have plenty of time to surprise. Last year’s quarterback outcomes were unexpected, swapping out the entire 2023 room for Fields, Wilson, and third-stringer Kyle Allen. Pittsburgh then went out and signed LB Patrick Queen to a record Steelers’ free agent contract and were overall aggressive during the first week of free agency before quieting down the rest of March.

Buzz around Pittsburgh making a big offensive line move has ramped up in recent days. NFL Network analyst teased the team having “their eyes on” a pending free agent lineman while Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline passed along word teams believe the Steelers will target offensive or defensive line in round one. Pittsburgh’s spent back-to-back first round picks on offensive linemen, a franchise first. Could they make it three-straight years?

The Steelers are expected to make a splash at free agency. Is there a trade for WR Cooper Kupp brewing? Or the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Christian Kirk? There’s also several pending free agents who will hit the market. Defensive line is another area to upgrade with a rich rookie pool and a handful of veterans. Could they make a play for Philadelphia Eagles DL Milton Williams, who they had eyes on coming out of college?

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess. But when it comes to the Combine, people love to talk. Reporters love to report. Hopefully someone fills in the blanks.