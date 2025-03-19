Insider: Steelers Have ‘Ongoing Dialogue’ With Aaron Rodgers

If you were hoping for a resolution to the Aaron Rodgers situation one way or the other, then you are waking up to good news this morning. The Minnesota Vikings appear to have made up their mind and will not be signing Rodgers. Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that talks between Rodgers and the Steelers may be heating up.
“I am told Rodgers is now aware Minnesota is going in another direction,” Pelissero said via Good Morning Football. “For the Steelers, we know that they have prioritized Aaron Rodgers over potentially bringing back Russell Wilson. I am told there is ongoing dialogue between the Steelers, Rodgers’ agent, as well as Rodgers himself, and various members of the organization.”
Pelissero added that the Steelers are willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision, but they might not have to wait long. What reason does he really have to drag this decision out much longer? We are back to the early days of this conversation, which was between the Steelers and the New York Giants. Despite what a few rogue pundits might think, Rodgers’ clear choice is the Steelers if he wants to compete in the playoffs to finish his career.
NFL insider Josina Anderson reported yesterday afternoon that the Steelers “feel closer” to a resolution on Rodgers. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers were one of the teams calling about J.J. McCarthy in a potential trade, if nothing else than to gather intel on the Vikings’ thought process on Rodgers.
Regardless of what happens with Rodgers, it shouldn’t change the Steelers’ draft plans significantly. If they really happen to like Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, Jalen Milroe or Tyler Shough then they should absolutely still move forward with drafting one of them. Signing Rodgers would take at least some urgency away from the situation, so if the Steelers are on the fence about this QB class, they might just be able to pass until next year.
As of now, the Steelers must continue weighing their backup plan in case Rodgers does the unpredictable and chooses the Giants or retires. According to Pelissero, Rudolph is firmly among the options to be their 2025 starter if that happens.