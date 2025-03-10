Insider: Najee Harris ‘Began Some Goodbyes’ On Sunday Ahead Of Free Agency

While it is expected that Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris will leave the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, with the legal tampering period beginning today, NFL insider Josina Anderson makes it sound like Harris is already preparing for his next team. Anderson reported Monday that Harris “began some goodbyes” to members of the Steelers on Sunday ahead of free agency.

“I was told RB Najee Harris began some goodbyes to some #Steelers yesterday, while prepping for the fluid process of Free Agency. Harris turned 27 yesterday,” Anderson tweeted.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Chargers are a team “to watch” for Harris.

The Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option last May, and when they didn’t sign him to an extension ahead of the 2024 season, it seemed as if his time in Pittsburgh would end. There was some late momentum for Harris potentially signing an extension, with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly wanting him back, but it sounds as if Harris will move on.

With Aaron Jones signing a contract extension, Harris is one of the top running backs on the market along with J.K. Dobbins. He should find a decent market from running back-needy teams, while the Steelers seem poised to move forward with RB Jaylen Warren, whom they put a second-round tender on today, and likely a running back in 2025 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2021, Najee Harris is the only NFL running back to put up 1,000-plus yards in each of the last four seasons. While his overall rushing numbers have been productive, he’s struggled with efficiency, as his career yards-per-carry average is just 3.9. He did average 4.1 yards per carry in 2023 and 4.0 yards per carry in 2024, but Pittsburgh and Harris seem primed to part ways.

After the success of the free agent running back class last offseason, a team could look to Harris and hope he can make a similar difference outside of Pittsburgh. Harris remains unsigned a few hours into the legal tampering period, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he finds a new home by the end of the day.

Pittsburgh currently has Cordarrelle Patterson under contract, and Warren will likely return after signing his tender. Evan Hull, Aaron Shampklin and Jonathan Ward also are under contract on Reserve/Futures deals. Omar Khan acknowledged the strength of the running back draft class at the NFL Combine, and the Steelers could look to take a running back early to replace Najee Harris and supplement their run game through the draft.