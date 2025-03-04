Insider Believes Justin Fields Will Get ‘Along The Lines Of A $10 Million Deal’ In Free Agency

It seems like a decision at quarterback is drawing near for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While they could go a different direction, it seems most likely that the Steelers will retain Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Recent reports seem to indicate that they’re leaning toward bringing Fields back. However, he could have other suitors if he gets to free agency. FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz discussed Tuesday what Fields’ future could look like.

“Fields is probably somewhere along the lines of a $10 million deal,” Schultz said on Maxx Crosby’s The Rush podcast. “Considering that they were, I think they were 4-1 when they benched him, which was a move I didn’t like at the time.

“And it worked for a while, but then it backfired. There is a scenario in which they bring him back. They really liked Justin Fields. I know Mike Tomlin liked him. I think they believe that his best football is still ahead of him.”

Getting Fields back at that price would be great news for the Steelers. It’s likely Schultz means the deal would be for $10 million per year, not $10 million total, but either way, that would be good news for Pittsburgh. While they have a ton of cap space, getting their starting quarterback on a cheap deal again would allow them to make other moves to bolster their roster.

Just as well, Wilson is reportedly looking for much more than that. That should help the Steelers choose who they want to bring back. If they view Fields and Wilson similarly, they might decide to stick with the cheaper option.

The Steelers have several other positions they need to upgrade at as well. If they can re-sign Fields to that kind of deal, perhaps they could go after some of the bigger free agent wide receivers or cornerbacks. That could also put Fields in a better position to succeed in 2025, surrounded by a better supporting cast.

Schultz is slightly wrong because Fields was 4-2, not 4-1, when the Steelers benched him. He had issues, but he was still good enough to contribute to winning football. Still a young player, Fields could be better in 2025. He might never reach his full potential, but he could be a capable starter.

None of this is guaranteed, though. It sounds like Fields could have a healthy market in free agency. He might feel like a team in need of a quarterback could pay him more than the Steelers are offering. Perhaps that will drive his price up. The Steelers might want to get a deal done with him sooner rather than later to prevent that. Having their quarterback on a cost-effective contract would be a big boost for them.