In First Press Conference With Giants, Russell Wilson Focused On Fresh Start Over Time With Steelers

He wanted to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season and beyond, but the franchise had other ideas, going in a different direction at quarterback, which ultimately forced veteran Russell Wilson to look elsewhere. That led to him signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal Tuesday, and now his focus is entirely on leading the Giants moving forward.

In his introductory press conference with Giants reporters on Wednesday, Wilson downplayed the Steelers’ angle as they await a decision from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Instead, he stated that his focus is entirely on the Giants and being the leader New York needs in 2025 at the quarterback position.

“Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player,” Wilson said, according to a tweet from Yahoo! Sports’ Jori Epstein. “I’m focused on right now. What we can do here. That’s been my focus.”

On top of downplaying the situation with the Steelers, where he wasn’t in the picture after the Steelers focused primarily on Justin Fields leading up to the start of free agency, then missed out on him and Sam Darnold before focusing on Rodgers, Wilson stated that he expects to be the starter for the Giants.

Wilson joins a quarterback room in New York featuring Jameis Winston, who recently signed a two-year, $8 million deal, as well as Tommy DeVito. The Giants also hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have been connected to Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Though Wilson wanted to return to Pittsburgh, things went sideways late in the season. The Steelers lost five straight games, failed to score more than 17 points in a game offensively, and took a significant step backward offensively. Not only that, but Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith reportedly had a bit of a rift late in the season after Smith stopped allowing Wilson to change plays at the line of scrimmage.

Wilson did and said all the right things, but the reported clash down the stretch with Smith seemingly hindered any thoughts of a continued future in the Steel City. Even NFL Insider Jordan Schultz stated that Wilson and head coach Mike Tomlin don’t have the same relationship they did at this time last year after one season working together.

So, he’s off to New York to play for the Giants and head coach Brian Daboll, putting all of his focus there, rather than worrying about the situation that occurred previously with the Steelers waiting around for an answer from Rodgers and not showing much interest in a reunion with Wilson.

Despite things coming to an end that he wasn’t envisioning, Wilson still spoke highly of his time in Pittsburgh. He cited the relationships he built within the locker room and added that Pittsburgh is a special place for him due to all the love he was shown in his one season.

“Obviously, Pittsburgh was a special place for me. Pittsburgh brought me so much love, man,” Wilson said of his time in Pittsburgh, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I have so many teammates that I’m super close with. Guys like TJ [Watt] and Cam [Heyward], Miles Killebrew.”

Wilson built up some good relationships with Pittsburgh right away. He was named a team captain for the Steelers and had a great presence in the community. He visited Children’s Hospital every Tuesday, did foundational work around the city, and represented the franchise and himself very well off the field.