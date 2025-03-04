‘I’m The Best Rookie QB On The Field:’ How Duck Hodges Manifested Comeback Win Over Bengals

Devlin “Duck” Hodges might be one of the most interesting figures in recent Pittsburgh Steelers history. An undrafted rookie QB in 2019, Hodges got thrust into the starting role after Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph went down with injuries. Rudolph became the starter again once he was healthy, but that wasn’t the end for Hodges. He’d eventually come in to replace Rudolph in the middle of the Steelers’ Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I think Cincinnati was playing a rookie quarterback that game because someone was hurt,” Hodges said Tuesday on the Footbahlin’ with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “I forget who. They were playing some rookie quarterback, but I remember telling Joe Haden before the game, ‘I’m the best rookie quarterback on the field today.’
“I wasn’t even playing, I just told him that. He’s like, ‘Yeah, Duck. You’re right.’ Later after the game, Joe came up to me and was like, ‘Duck, you called that.’ I was like, I didn’t mean to, but yeah.”
The Bengals’ quarterback that day was Ryan Finley, a rookie who had been drafted in the fourth round. Going into that game, Rudolph was the starter. It didn’t seem like Hodges was going to play. However, it seems like he still felt like he had something to prove. That chip on his shoulder was massive.
Hodges eventually took over during the Steelers’ second drive of the third quarter. Before that, things were looking ugly. The Bengals were leading 7-3, and Rudolph couldn’t seem to do anything right. He had only completed eight of his 16 passes for 85 yards.
The Steelers turned to Hodges, and he made the most his opportunity. He gave the Steelers life almost instantly, completing a 79-yard touchdown pass to James Washington. That gave the Steelers a lead that they would never relinquish, winning 16-10. Hodges finished the day with five completions on 11 attempts for 118 yards and one touchdown.
Finley had a slightly better day on paper, completing 12 of his 26 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Hodges didn’t even play for an entire half, and he was just as good, if not better, than Finley.
That season, Hodges was playing with house money, getting his NFL shot because of crazy circumstances. He didn’t do much after that season, but he still endeared himself to many Steelers fans. That comeback win against the Bengals is an exciting memory from a year that should’ve been a disaster. He’ll never be mentioned among the best quarterback in Steelers history, but Hodges seized every moment he got.