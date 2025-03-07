‘I’m Not Doing That’: Labriola Steelers Cautions Against Overpaying To Keep Justin Fields From Free Agency

Until Justin Fields or Russell Wilson signs with the Steelers, everybody is going to put their daily opinion out there. That includes Bob Labriola, who offered his take this week on SNR Drive. Some have suggested that the Steelers must have Fields under contract before he hits free agency. Even if that means paying more for him now than you would like, it’s worth avoiding the alternative’s risks. Bryant McFadden even suggested the franchise tag as a desperation tactic, though luckily they didn’t do that.

Labriola, however, seemed rather against the idea. If it got to the point where the Steelers had to overpay for Fields, “Then you’re into Plan C”, he said. Presumably he was also including the potential of losing Russell Wilson in there.

“You don’t want your offer to be [well above market value]. Let’s say in order to convince their side to get the deal done without checking out legal tampering, what, you’ve got to be $10 million a year higher than what they think they might get there”? he continued. “I’m not doing that”.

But what would overpaying for Justin Fields even look like for the Steelers right now? Some have suggested that his eventual deal will resemble the one Sam Darnold got last year. Darnold played under a one-year, $10 million contract, and certainly earned himself a lot more moving forward. Fields’ play with the Steelers didn’t quite rise to the same level, of course.

There have been reports that other teams around the league compete with the Steelers to sign Fields if they allow him to hit free agency. When it comes down to it, though, how much are they really willing to pay? And what kind of promises would they offer to a quarterback clearly looking for a starting opportunity? Is there another team that would be more likely to start Fields in 2025 than the Steelers?

The SNR Drive team insisted that Fields’ team shouldn’t budge until the start of free agency barring a clearly significant offer from the Steelers. Labriola relayed a bit of wisdom he received from Dan Rooney, however. You can never “overpay” for great players–“Where you get in trouble is overpaying for the other guys”.

And I don’t think any reasonable analyst would suggest that Justin Fields is a great player, certainly not based on what he did in six starts with the Steelers. One might argue that he has great talent, sure. Lots of great talents aren’t attached to great players, though—like George Pickens. Pickens is not a great player, at least not yet, but clearly has great talent.

“What’s worse for you as a team? Overpaying and maybe crippling your cap for this year”? Labriola asked. “Or going to Plan C, doing what you can do, and then seeing where you are in 2026”? Many have offered there is a plausible scenario in which the Steelers don’t end up with Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said as much yesterday, even if it isn’t the most likely outcome. But if Plans A and B prove too expensive, then maybe Plan C isn’t the worst of fates.